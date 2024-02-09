It's an end of era for Helen: Allure in new hands

It's the end of an era but it's not the end of a wonderful local shop!
Helen Morris has retired from Allure on Main after 27 years, and at her farewell was delighted to introduce the new owners.
Friends and supporters of the store gathered for a celebratory morning tea on January 31 - and welcomed the news that Allure on Main has been purchased by another couple of locals who will have the doors open again soon.
Helen thanked everyone for their support across many years.
She has been in Forbes since 1970, commencing her career at John Meagher and Co which was later taken on by J B Young and then Grace Bros.
Allure on Main opened in 1997, presenting quality labels in classic and contemporary styles, expanding successfully in the years that followed with the introduction of RM Williams clothing and Ariat boots.
Tabitha Blake and Kellie Hanley are the new owners of Allure on Main, and Helen expressed her best wishes and certainty of their success.
The news was welcomed by all present.
