Handicraft Centre shares proceeds with community causes

Forbes Handicraft Centre has distributed its proceeds to community groups.
CanAssist, Angel Flight, Lachlan Legacy, Family History Group, Forbes Eisteddfod and Havannah House are all beneficiaries of the funds raised through the Lachlan Street shopfront.
It's something this unique local business does twice a year, president Deidre Quirk says.
The Handicraft Centre stocks a unique range of hand-made items for its members - local and regional artisans.
There are tea towels and library bags to jewellery and timber dollhouses, jams and preserves, art, quilts and
The fridge is frequently filled with eggs and fresh produce, as well as a delicious range of baked goodies for morning teas.
Vintage collectibles and children's wear are some of the popular additions to their stock.
Forbes Handicraft Centre has a mother's room and amenities, and is open:
