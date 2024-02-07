Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Handicraft Centre shares proceeds with community causes

Updated February 8 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes Handicraft Centre has distributed its proceeds to community groups.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.