Warm welcome to Forbes' newest Australian citizens

"It really is the people - their generosity and friendship."
Margaret Newport has been a member of our community for more than 20 years and on Australia Day became a citizen.
Her reason was pretty simple: it's the same reason she and husband Graham decided to settle here when they retired.
"I could go on and on. You couldn't ask for better people," Mrs Newport said
Mrs Newport was one of three people to become and Australian citizen on Australia Day this year.
Samantha Drewes and Elizabeth Drewes have also come to call both this country and community home and took their citizenship pledge at the function at Council's chambers surrounded by family and friends.
"Community" was the major factor in their decision.
Samantha will be a familiar face to all around Red Bend Catholic College, and Elizabeth is working at our local pool.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM officiated over the ceremony and acknowledged how exciting it was to conduct it on Australia Day.
She opened official proceedings by reminding all that we live on Wiradjuri country, and acknowledged Australia's First Nations people as the longest continuing culture in the world.
Mayor Miller congratulated each of our new citizens on their decision, "a decision welcomed not only by me but by all Australians."
"Citizenship is a common bond which unites all Australians whether they are Australian traditional inhabitants, first generation migrants or descendants of early settlers," she said.
"Our rich heritage stems from the contribution made by all."
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack was in attendance and read the letter of welcome from Federal Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles.
"I offer my congratulations and say what a special occasion this is - not just because it's Australia Day but because it's your day as well," he said.
"You are taking this pledge in a very special place: Forbes is a very, very welcoming community."
Mrs Newport, who came to Australia from Northern Ireland 54 years ago, has certainly found that to be true.
We've long ago adopted her as local - and the ceremony was a very fitting way to celebrate making that official.
"It was very moving," she said afterwards. "It was very welcoming, very well done."
