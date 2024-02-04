State's subdivision plan for affordable housing now open for comment

Twenty-eight social housing properties and 12 affordable and key worker homes will be part of a proposed housing development in North Forbes.
Plans are for a total 132 house blocks to be developed over three to four years on 10 hectares of land off Farnell and Dawson streets.
The NSW Government's Land and Housing Corporation is calling for community comment on the development, which will be mixed private, social and affordable housing.
It's anticipated actual construction of homes will begin in 2026, the Corporation states on the project website.
Land and Housing Corporation will build approximately 28 social housing dwellings: a mixture of dual occupancy dwellings and seniors living villas.
The social housing will be distributed throughout the estate and built to a standard appropriate with modern homes in the area.
Once civil works to subdivide the land have started, the Corporation will appoint a sales agent to market and sell individual lots in 2024, who could start to build homes in late 2025.
Locals have the month of February to comment on the plans, which are available online as well as on display at two drop-in sessions at Town Hall on February 14 and 15.
Development plans will be finalised after submissions are considered, with planning approval anticipated by the middle of this year.
Work on the subdivision will take place in 2025 and early 2026, paving the way for the construction of new homes in 2026, the Corporation website says.
The master plan has been prepared following extensive discussions with Forbes Shire Council, Crown Lands and other local stakeholders.
The Crown Land was released for development by the former State Government in March 2023, as part of a three-year plan to activate "underutilised government land for housing projects in regional areas facing housing stress.
You can view the plans at drop-in sessions at Forbes Town Hall on:
The landscape plan, flora and fauna assessment, Aboriginal due diligence assessment and more documents are available on the website at dpie.nsw.gov.au/forbes
Have your say at the community consultation sessions or:
