What's on in and around Forbes this month

Saturday, February 10
Tickets to one of the hottest events of the year are on sale now! There'll be great prizes for fashions on the field, live music, food and bar facilities and free kids' entertainment. You can catch the bus from Forbes and home in the evening. Make sure you get your tickets online before the day 123tix.com.au
Saturday, February 10
Rotary Ipomoea's markets return this Saturday with all your favourites! Come on down to Lions Parkes between am and midday. Interested in a stall? Phone 0427201445.
Sunday, February 11
Tom Curtain is bringing his 'Why We Live Out Here' Tour to Eugowra. This family-friendly event consists of live music as well as a one hour show of the award winning Katherine Outback Experience of real horse training and working dog demonstrations with plenty of fun for the kids from 4pm - 6:30pm. Get your tickets online https://events.humanitix.com/tom-curtain-tour-eugowra_2024
Sunday, February 11
Forbes Country Music Club February muster 1pm at Club Forbes. Our guest artist for the month is the talented Cowra local, Josh Petty. Musicians and performers are warmly welcomed - All experience levels and music genres welcome. $5 entry under 17 free. Lucky door prizes, raffles, Members Draw and lucky numbers. Come along and support your local music club. All welcome.
Tuesday, February 13
Weekly free Tai Chi classes resume from Tuesday. They're on at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre in Batteye Street from 10.30am to 11.30am. All welcome.
Wednesday, February 14
Forbes Neighbourhood Watch meets on the second Wednesday of each month, from 4.30pm at the Vandenberg Hotel. Their first meeting of the new year is February 14.
Thursday, February 15
New to Forbes? Forbes Shire Council invites you to this biannual "welcome to Forbes" event. It's at the Forbes Inn Hotel in Rankin Street, 5.30pm for 6pm start. Please RSVP by February 9 to events@forbes.nsw.gov.au or phone 68502300.
February 17 and 18
Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning returns in 2024 with a double qualifier for the RSNCA over a big weekend. It'll all be happening at their grounds adjacent to Forbes showground if you want to catch the action.
Saturday, February 17
Bedgerabong's Harvest Festival is on at the Bedgerabong hall at 7.30pm February 17. All welcome.
Saturday, March 16
Forbes Lions invite you to have a stall, table or tent at their markets this year. Set up from 6.30am, markets open 8am to 1pm. For information contact Peter on 0419463803.
