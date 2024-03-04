Council helps Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club get back on track

We're one big step closer to the return of harness racing to Forbes with significant repairs made to the flood-damaged track.
Forbes Shire Council teams have made repairs to the showground paceway, bringing the track back up to race standards after it was destroyed by floodwaters in late 2022.
Extensive work to replace the fencing and get the track back up to training standard has already been done, with some 300 tonne of materials brought in to replace that which was washed away.
The council has now provided its staff and equipment, rebuilding the track to the design specifications.
"Here on the turn where the floodwater hit hardest they put the 150-180mm of blue metal dust in there to get the camber to fit the design," the club's Bob Parsons explained.
Just for this year Forbes' traditional race meetings - Anzac Day and May 5 - have been transferred to Parkes to allow for further improvements on site.
But president Lex Crosby says the committee remains committed to racing at Forbes in the future.
The club was founded by our community's returned servicemen more than 70 years ago, and has a rich history of excellent horses and trainers out of this region.
The annual Anzac Day meeting has a program of memorial races honouring those who have contributed to the club and community over those years.
Track repairs have enabled local trainers to keep their horses in work locally, with several Forbes-based trainers enjoying recent success on the circuit.
"What's been done to the track, it's maintained it so those trainers can keep training - and we're pretty proud of the local horses and the local trainers, what they have done," Crosby said.
Crosby's Sweet on Lexy, trained and driven by Bernie Hewitt, debuted with a win at Bathurst on February 28.
After a series of successful trials, the gelding started favourite in the two-year-old pace and came down the outside to lead the way past the finish post.
The Wednesday meeting opened with a win to another Forbes connection: Braden Sullivan trains Pop's Legacy who took the first race of the night.
Bittersweet, trained and driven by Brad Hewitt, was flying the flag for Forbes owner Denise Thurston a week earlier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.