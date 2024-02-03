Get your tickets, the 2024 Bedgerabong picnic races is Saturday February 10

Bedgerabong is ready to welcome one and all to the annual picnic races on Saturday, February 10.
Both grounds and track are in incredible condition after summer rains, with the diligence of the volunteer committee and the support of Forbes Shire Council.
It's time to get your tickets and plan your day, says Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club president Nathan Clarke.
The committee is putting all effort in to ensure the event is one everyone can enjoy, with an increasing focus on entertainment for the kids and the band taking the party into the evening.
There's a six-race program of racing on the track, with the Clearview Bracelet and the running of the Bedgerabong Cup much-anticipated.
Fashions on the Field has attracted some great sponsorship again this year with prizes for Best Dressed ladies and gents - and dedicated prizes for locals within 100km - as well as juniors.
Be on course early and do listen for the calls for registration as judging commences after Race 2.
This year the kids can enjoy free jumping castles and face painting as well as games and activities in the afternoon. Mr Whippy will be on site.
One the horse racing is finished the kids and then the adults get to contest the foot races, and the evening continues with the auction of Bedgerabong races merchandise and the traditional president's tie.
Bedgerabong School P and C returns to run the barbecue - and a great job they do of it! - while there'll be a ticket system for the bar.
Energetic performers Ballz 'n' All will take the party into the evening.
Tickets are available online now and they do need to be booked in advance - they won't be available at the gate.
It's a move that's not only helpful but required, says Clarke.
"(We) know how many are going to turn up on the day - for catering for the P and C, for the bar - but with our licensing as well we're restricted to a certain number,
After another year of testing seasonal conditions, Clarke hopes people from Bedgerabong and the wider region will come on out, let their hair down and enjoy the day.
"Get in and get your tickets," is his message.
"There is a number on them so if you're thinking about coming jump online and get those tickets - you won't be disappointed."
After another year of being tested by weather conditions, Clarke hopes people will seize the opportunity to get together with friends and relax trackside.
The forecast for the day is even looking pretty good one week out - with a top of 31 degrees.
"From what the forecast says it's going to be cracking weather," Clarke said.
"It's a good opportunity for people to let their hair down, come out and enjoy the day."
