"Stay informed" says SES as Bureau predicts storms

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.



Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.



If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.



Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.



Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.



Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

