"Stay informed" says SES as Bureau predicts storms

The central west is being urged to stay informed with the potential for localised heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding predicted.
The Bureau of Meteorology says Ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrilly is expected to move southeast (from the far southwest of Queensland) and gradually weaken over NSW.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is predicted in the State's north west on Monday, extending to the southern and central ranges over night.
These areas could get 50 to 80mm over a six-hour period, and 70-100mm over 24 hours.
The State Emergency Service advises:
The Bureau is warning locally intense rainfall is possible west of Parkes, particularly on the southern flank of the low pressure system.
Isolated six-hourly totals between 80 and 120 mm are possible, with 24-hourly totals up to 150 mm possible. A separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued if very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall are detected.
NSW SES has advised people in low-lying areas in and around Eugowra and Canowindra to stay informed about predicted localised moderate flooding on the Belubula River and Mandagery Creek.
The SES has also issued a warning for Cotton's Weir on the Lachlan River, warning for caution around low-lying roads and culverts, unsealed roads, causeways and known flash flood or river flood concerns.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises Moderate Flooding is possible along the Lachlan River from Monday into Tuesday.
