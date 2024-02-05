Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

"Stay informed" says SES as Bureau predicts storms

Updated February 5 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Stay informed" says SES as Bureau predicts storms
"Stay informed" says SES as Bureau predicts storms

The central west is being urged to stay informed with the potential for localised heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding predicted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.