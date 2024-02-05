Forbes' beloved Vampire Jet restored to glory

Our community's beloved Vampire Jet is looking better than ever.
The scaffolding around the A79-109 Vampire Jet was taken down on Tuesday 30 January; clean-up commenced immediately and finishing touches are being added over the coming days.
The Vampire Jet - the namesake of "the aeroplane park" was delivered from Wagga Wagga on the back of a semi-trailer in 1970 to be used as an attraction for Forbes.
The Jet was erected in 1971 by Wal Williams, Municipal Health and Building Inspector (at the time) and his team, with a team of Council staff.
The Jet was positioned on a downward incline - to appear as if it is coming in to land - for optimal viewing from the height of the Newell Highway and as a point of difference with otherwise similar installations.
As the jet has aged, there have been several restoration attempts, with the aircraft being removed from its mount once to be fibre-glassed.
In 2022, former Aircraft Technician for the R.A.A.F and Forbes local Andrew Little, notified Council about the Vampire Jet's nose drooping which could become a safety hazard for the community.
Investigations were to reveal significant deterioration of the structure.
The body of the plane was originally made from wood which had significantly degraded over time.
With the considerable contribution of work hours from volunteers Alex McKinnon, Andrew Little and Gary Hodges in conjunction with Midpro Engineering, Harry Jones Painting and Council staff, the Vampire jet has been brought back to its former glory, including steel reinforcing, removal of damaged components, new paint, decals added, making the aircraft look even better than when it was first commissioned.
Council would like to thank the community for their enthusiasm and patience throughout this project.
Council would also like to especially thank the volunteers who put their time and effort into ensuring the Vampire Jet was restored to its former glory as a wonderful attraction for our town and an icon of the Newell Highway.
