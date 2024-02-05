Callaghan returns to form to claim February medal

By Short Putt
With hot weather forecast many golfers were keen to get out early and post a good score.
As it turned out the prize winners were evenly split between early and later starters.
The Men's comp on Saturday was the February Monthly Medal, sponsored by Terry Bros carpets.
The field comprised 77 players with three Juniors, and some hot scores amongst them.
The A-Grade winner was Todd Callaghan with nett 65. This was a welcome return to form in which he had only three bogeys on his card.
His front-9 was an exercise in par golf with two bogeys countered by two birdies.
His back-9 resulted in pars all the way except for the 17th where a bogey split the symmetry.
Runner-up was Marcus Inder on 67 nett. He was especially pleased with his front-9, turning at 1-under.
However, on the back-9 some issues which included couple of double-bogeys on the 11th and 16th holes saw him slip back to a 'beaut' round rather than a 'great' round.
The B-Grade went to Terry Griffiths with 68 nett, but only on count back. His game was a model of near consistency, with a 40-41 split.
His front-9 started well with four pars, but to break the monotony he threw in an '8' on the 7th hole, where the clang of ball striking trees was an issue.
His back-9 was a mix of bogeys and pars, but at least he finished with a par on the last hole.
Runner-up was Brendan Hayes, also on 68 nett.
He was well pleased with his front-9 but only scoring one par on the back-9 was not what he was looking for. One less bogey here and he would have won the Medal.
The C-Grade saw a marathon effort by Bruce Chandler who walked the course at the tail of the field. His 65 nett matched the early score by Todd Callaghan.
Bruce also showed good symmetry with a 43-43 split, with this being his best game for a while and brought a smile to his face.
Runner-up was Nick Morrison with 69 nett. He is a recent arrival in Forbes and is somewhat of wanderer, being a member of the SGA Club which uses a '5000' Golflink number.
He managed the course rather well for his first outing, but still managed to leak some shots here and there.
The ball sweep went to 73 nett on count back, going to: 68 - D Noll (Condo); 69 - H Callaghan; 70 - S French; 71 - S Betland, N Duncan, P Cowie; 72 - S Sallaway, P Cowhan, C Luke, C Alley, P Kay, P Grayson, P Dawson, L Fraser, R Scott; 73 - J LeBrocque, C Hanrahan, W Gunn, R Smith and B Ashton.
The visitors included: Damian Noll (late of Condo), Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee), P Cowie & C Luke (Parkes), Paul Coulthard & Nick Morrison (SGA), Jack Sharkey (Dubbo), John Kuntze (Canowindra), and Gary Nicholson (Temora).
The NTP's went to: 9th - Bob Borger; 18th - D Churchill. Bob was so surprised he missed his '2' but Doug grabbed his to save the day for the Keno ticket.
The 18th produced the most 2's with only two on the 9th snared by Ecky Dawson and Brendan Hayes.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Les Little with a shot to 305 cms, bettering the effort by Liam Fraser.
Les played behind the big early morning group who were all off the mark, and nobody who followed came remotely close. He did miss his '2'though.
The rush of early morning players cleared the way for the later starters, who could meander around in a good pace. This suited two of the Medallists to a tee.
There were howls of laughter on the 9th green later in the day.
Bob Borger made a return to golf, almost exactly a year after he last played. He was understandably a bit rusty at the outset, recording his first par at the 6th.
But his shot to the 9th had 'classic' written all over it, and brought howls of laughter from his group.
This snatched the NTP from Paul Cowie (Pks) who was in the second group of the day. But Bob could not cap it off with a '2'.
Once again the KENO ticket tussles drew drama across the field. On group arrived at the 18th with the match all square.
A par by a 'returning player' put the pressure on the two opponents. But both Doug Churchill and Shane Sallaway were up to the task with both scoring 2's, and halving the match.
Many players had 'up and own' days. One with an up day was Shane Sallaway who scored an eagle on the 15th, among his 1-over round.
Frank Hanns had a good front-9 but his back-9 was worse by almost ten shots.
Les Little enjoyed his shot on the 3rd, and eventual Super Pin, but then had need of the 'Drop Zone' on the 5th as a result of a wayward drive.
Kim Herbert was another in this 'up and down collegiate group'.
He had a double-bogey start but finished the front-9 on 38. Then he lost all sense of direction on the back-9. Completing the round with a double-bogey resulted in a back-9 score of 47.
However, Jake LeBrocque had the reverse play. After his front-9 which included six 6's and no pars he was staring at a bat-raising moment.
But the back-9 was a scorcher with pars and only bogeys on his scorecard and a massive turn around in fortune, thus avoiding the bat-raising.
On Wednesday last week a small group played in the Mid-Week 18-hole Stableford Medley competition.
The day started cool but then soon warmed up, which may have affected the scoring.
The winner was Ann-Maree Gaffney with 32 points.
Running close behind in the ball sweep were: Jenny Hubbard and Rose Carroll.
The NTP's were interesting. No one hit the 9th green, but Lindy Cowhan did well on the 18th green to take the prize there.
Here is the News:
The CWDGA Pennants for our Forbes teams starts on Sun 18 Feb.
By now the Captains of our teams have begun their preparations but if you want to be involved contact them direct - Div 1 is Steve Betland, Div 2 is Andrew Dukes and Div 3 is Stuart French.
The Summer Sixes competition is progressing well. After this week there are two more weeks of round robin play, followed by the Knockout Finals.
Observant players would have noticed some discolouration on the greens.
This has arisen from fungal attack, resulting from the mix of hot and humid weather we have encountered.
A rigorous spraying programme has meant the greens have not been mown as low as expected. But hopefully it will all change soon.
Don't forget the Callaway Equipment Demo Day for Tues 13 Feb. Contact Head Pro Will at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) for more details.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 10 Feb, will be an Individual Stableford event, sponsored by Troy Howe Electrical. And there is the usual 9-Hole Sunday Stableford Medley comp.
Locals Stuart French and John Milton fought out the finish at the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Forbes yesterday (1st Feb) with French getting the win by a point.
French recorded a two-under par 38 points, followed by Milton on 37 points with the Forbes pair of Steve Uphill and Scott Kirkman close on their heels on 36 points.
Thirty-five players - 21 from Forbes and 15 from Parkes - faced the starter with Forbes coming out on top in the twin-towns shield 218 points to Parkes 191.
Parkes' Richard Hamilton had his eye in to win the A grade nearest-to-pins on the ninth and 18th holes, while John Fowler completed a good day for Parkes in the pins shoot-out being the closest B grader on the ninth.
Forbes club president Peter Barnes had the privilege of winning the encouragement award but promised his game would be primed for better things for an upcoming golf trip to New Zealand with some Forbes mates.
Newcomer to the vets ranks Lindsay Elliott from Parkes - father of Forbes' head green-keeper Jack Elliott - celebrated his 66th birthday on the day.
The ball sweep went to 32 points and the winners were: 36 points - Steven Uphill and Scott Kirkman (F); 35 - John Dwyer (P) and Niel Duncan and Andrew Grierson (F); 34 - Les Little and Kim Herbert (F); 33 - Alan Rees, Greg Webb and Steve Edwards (F); 32 - MIck Bond (P) and Ted Morgan, Frank Hanns, Don McKeowen, Barry Parker and Peter Grayson (F) .
