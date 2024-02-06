Heat breaks with rain across the region

Sunday's stifling heat had to be building up to something and that turned out to be about two inches of rain for Forbes and surrounds.
The temperature peaked at 40 degrees at 5pm on Sunday afternoon, with north westerly winds gusting up to 37km/hr at the time.
The night stayed warm and stormy, the airport recording temperatures of 33.7 at 10pm and 27.9pm with 68 per cent humidity just before midnight.
Relief arrived Monday, with steady rain overnight.
Residents woke to about two inches in the gauge on Tuesday, with the official gauge 55.6mm for the 24 hour period - on top of 9.4mm that fell early Monday morning.
East of Eugowra, 36mm was recorded and there was 56mm in the gauge at Warroo.
To the west, Trundle recorded 44mm, properties near Bogan Gate recorded 57mm and around Condobolin 70mm and more of rain.
One Tichborne property had 40mm and one at Back Yamma 54mm.
Residents in Parkes township reported 30, 36 and 40mm of rain, one property 5km east of the airport also had 32mm and one at Goonumbla 34mm.
The wet weather came from an inland trough that developed as ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily moved from Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology and State Emergency Service urged communities on creeks and rivers to stay advised of conditions with the potential for flash flooding from localised intense falls.
Warnings were cancelled on Tuesday with weather conditions easing.
While temperatures are rising again this weekend should be cooler than the last: a top of 27 degrees is forecast for Friday; 29 degrees Saturday and the same for Sunday.
