Councils welcome news of morning, evening flights for Parkes from April

There will be more flights to and from Parkes airport from April, our councils have revealed after Rex confirmed it would have to extend service reductions put in place last year.
Rex cut flights between Parkes and Sydney from three per day to one in October 2023 due to pilot shortages, with hopes that standard services would resume from April if circumstances changed.
However continuing "dislocated" supply chains are heavily impacting the provision of aircraft spare parts, a statement from the regional airline released February 2 said.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan shires have acknowledged the difficulties in a joint statement from Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott, Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller and Lachlan Shire Mayor Paul Phillips.
"We appreciate the constraints facing the airline and we understand that the three return services each weekday cannot be maintained," they said.
"We are however grateful for the introduction of two return flights each weekday, and a total of 12 weekly return services.
"This includes an early morning and middle of the day service from Parkes to Sydney and a middle of the day and evening service from Sydney to Parkes.
"This revised flight schedule is set to commence at the start of April and will allow day-return travel to Sydney for the region, which is particularly important for those travelling for health and business reasons."
Parkes Shire Council in January voted to waive the head-tax on the early morning and evening flights to Parkes airport as a goodwill gesture to assist the reintroduction of the service.
There has only been one mid-day service to and from Parkes since October and councillors and council staff spoke of the importance of the flights outside business hours.
Cr Jacob Cass said many local businesses and people are having to get used to flying out of Orange or Dubbo to meet their travel requirements in regards to traineeships and placements and the one flight a day isn't working for what they need.
The region's councils recognise these ongoing challenges faced by airlines globally, and also understand Rex is further impacted by pilot shortages, despite their ongoing pilot training and development programs.
"We have always worked very cooperatively with Rex to establish workable flight schedules for the Lachlan, Forbes and Parkes region, and we are very appreciative of the partnership approach during this difficult period," the mayors said.
"Rex airlines has been servicing Parkes since the commencement of the airline and we are very appreciative of their continued support as it is so important to the region."
