Man facing charges after firearms, drugs seized from Garema property

A 38-year-old man is facing firearm and drug-related charges after items were seized from a Garema home.
The man was to face court in Orange on Monday after a search warrant was carried out near Forbes on Friday, February 9, a NSW Police statement released to media said.
Officers were investigating under Strike Force Coradgery, formed in August 2023 to investigate drug supply in the Forbes and surrounding areas.
They have seized eight firearms and ammunition, MDMA, cocaine, buprenorphine, drug paraphernalia cash, and 22 cannabis plants.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and taken to Forbes Police Station and charged with firearm offences including six counts of possessing unauthorised pistol and two of possessing unregistered firearm - not pistol or prohibited firearm as well as acquire firearm subject to prohibition order.
He was also charged with seven counts of possessing prohibited drugs and prohibited plants, and possessing a tablet press or drug encapsulator.
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, February 10, where he was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Monday, February 12.
Inquires are continuing.
