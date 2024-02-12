Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man facing charges after firearms, drugs seized from Garema property

Updated February 12 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man facing charges after firearms, drugs seized from Garema property
Man facing charges after firearms, drugs seized from Garema property

A 38-year-old man is facing firearm and drug-related charges after items were seized from a Garema home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.