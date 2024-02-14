Get your SOYA tickets: night to honour our sports achievers

The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association (SOYA) are delighted with the quality of the nominations they have received for the 2023 Awards with the Annual Awards Presentation to be held on Saturday 24th February at the Forbes Sport & Recreation Club commencing at 6.30pm.
The Forbes SOYA is a small yet hard working committee dedicated to recognising and celebrating the accomplishments of our local sports men and women as well as administrators and officials.
Sport is an important part of life and the awards are an opportunity to pay tribute to the athletes who excel in their chosen sport and thank and show appreciation to the many volunteers who give their time to ensure that children and adults of all ages have access to some of the best sporting facilities and competitions in New South Wales.
The awards being contested include the Junior & Senior Sportsperson, All Rounder, Coach/Trainer, Referee/Umpire/Official, Administrator, Team and of course the Forbes Sportsperson & Runner Up for 2023.
The overall winner of the Central West Credit Union Monthly Achievers Award will also be announced on the night along with the President's Award, Phillip Adams Encouragement Award, Merit Awards, School & Special Sports Awards and the Forbes Netball Association Terry Wade Award.
The calibre of the nominations received for all the awards was of a very high standard making the job of the independent judging panel extremely difficult.
This year our special guest is Megan Dunn, Australian Professional Racing Cyclist.
Megan was born in Dubbo and began cycling at the age of three and soon followed her older brother to the local cycling track where she began competing at the age of six.
She is an Australian Institute of Sport scholarship holder.
In 2005, Megan won the time trial, sprint, individual pursuit and scratch race events in the Under 15 Australian National Track Championships.
She took part in the 2007 Australian Youth Olympic Festival on the road and track, and again on the track in 2009.
In 2008 she became the youngest winner in the Bay Classic series history when she won the event at the age of 16.
Megan went on to win the scratch and points races at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in 2008, and was also a member of the gold medal-winning team pursuit squad.
She was named "Australian Junior Female Cyclist of the Year" in 2008, and described by national coach Gary Sutton as "the future of women's cycling."
The SOYA Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our local businesses, allowing Forbes to be one of the last country towns in New South Wales who host a separate sporting awards ceremony.
Tickets are now available from 123Tix -2023 Forbes SOYA Dinner - https://www.123tix.com.au/.../42273/2023-forbes-soya-dinner - Adults and Children $20.
To assist with catering all tickets need to be purchased by 5pm Monday February 19.
Nominees for the 2023 Awards are:
Junior Sportsperson:
Team:
Coach/Trainer:
Referee/Umpire/Official:
Administration:
All Rounder:
Forbes Sportsperson of the Year runner up:
Forbes Sportsperson of the Year:
Congratulations to all nominees and the SOYA committee look forward to seeing you all, your families and the nominating sporting organisations when the 2023 winners are announced on February 24.
