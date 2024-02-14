Forbes Advocate
Get your SOYA tickets: night to honour our sports achievers

By Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association
February 14 2024 - 2:43pm
The nominations are in for our 2023 SOYA awards!
The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association (SOYA) are delighted with the quality of the nominations they have received for the 2023 Awards with the Annual Awards Presentation to be held on Saturday 24th February at the Forbes Sport & Recreation Club commencing at 6.30pm.

