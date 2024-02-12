Forbes Advocate
LLS flags local cases of three-day sickness in cattle

By Nik Cronin, District Veterinarian
February 13 2024 - 8:56am
Since mid-January a number of local producers have made reports of sick cattle with signs consistent with BEF infection. Blood samples confirming BEF have been collected from cattle in both the Forbes and Parkes areas.

