Garden Club's special plea for executive

Our Forbes Garden Club has been active for 70 years with Open Gardens giving members, friends and visitors so much pleasure and raising much needed funds for various charities in need.
October 2023 Open Gardens raised almost $6000 for the garden owners chosen charities.
The numerous flower shows over the years have been spectacular and have given members and the locals a place to showcase their special blooms, pot plants etc and given members and visitors the pleasure over the years of visiting the vast and varied display, giving ideas of plantings for their own little patch.
A very big thank you to members and non-members who have opened their gardens to host a meeting thereby inspiring others.
Sadly this is all going to come to a close shortly if some other members don't step up to the plate to take on the Executive positions being vacated.
Many of the Executive have served in these positions and worked tirelessly for a very long time and it is time now to close that era, move on and have time for themselves.
I am asking, step up, share a position if needs be just to keep the Club afloat.
I know from many conversations of late that there are many who do so enjoy the monthly outing, listening to the varied speakers, gathering hints for the garden, enjoying a cuppa and in particular socialising.
To my mind it will be sad to see a closure on something that is so worthwhile with so many charities benefiting to the tune of thousands of dollars over the years.
I am so grateful to have been part of the Forbes Garden Club for a number of years as my garden is my place of peace and tranquility and it gives me a great deal of pleasure as I sow a seed or a new plant, watch it mature and bloom and each season to see so many mature plants, shrubs etc come to bloom and showcase themselves .
Our Annual General meeting is scheduled for February 22nd, 2pm at the Forbes Men's shed. Please bring a mug and flower of the month.
Please, think carefully as to where we are headed, put your thinking caps on, don't just let the Club slip away, come with an open mind, some fresh ideas, maybe a Social Club just to keep it all alive. All suggestions appreciated. See you there.
Happy gardening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.