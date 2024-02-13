Forbes Advocatesport
Bowlers, meet your men's major singles semi-final contenders

Updated February 13 2024 - 9:43pm, first published 9:31pm
Scott McKellar has had a stellar run through the Major Singles competition towards this weekend's semi-final match up with Robert Bayley.
It's getting close to finals time at the Forbes Sports Recreation Club (Bowlie) with the draw for semi finals of the Major Singles out after quarter final games were completed in the past week.

