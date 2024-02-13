Bowlers, meet your men's major singles semi-final contenders

It's getting close to finals time at the Forbes Sports Recreation Club (Bowlie) with the draw for semi finals of the Major Singles out after quarter final games were completed in the past week.
Playing for a spot in the blue ribbon championship will be three times runner-up Robert Bayley playing the all conquering Scott McKellar while at the other end former champion Brian Asimus taking on a confident Christian West.
This week discussion amongst members 'in the know' feel that 'Bert' Bayley is due for a change of fortune in the final while taking nothing away from Scott who has the record of 77-22 in his last three games. Surely a score the envy of all bowlers.
It wasn't as close in tips for the other semi final with the feeling that the experience of former champion 'Spro' Asimus might just clinch him a place in the final while Christian has support with his game near its best.
It is believed both semi finals will be played this weekend where a Bayley vs Asimus grand final is the tip. But take advice, don't bet on it.
In the quarter finals two considered strong chances and former champions faced off where Brian Asimus continued his confident winning form had him far too good winning from Bruce Williams, who played 'crook', winning 25-13 over 20 ends.
Bruce did lead 3-2 after three ends but that was it. Once Brian hit the lead he continued to stride away leading 16-4 after 10, 21-4 after 13 before the comfortable win.
Christian West had a busy week accounting for Bob Grant 25-12 in the quarter final played over 20 ends. He led 5-0 after two ends and never took the foot off the peddle to lead 14-4 after 10 and 22-12 at 17 ends.
Earlier Christian had a strong win playing Jeff Nicholson taking the game 26-17 in 25 ends. He jumped out of the boxes like a greyhound to lead 10-0 after five ends and continued to dominate, 16-8 after 12 then 22-15 after 20.
As mentioned earlier Scott McKellar is playing his best and last week accounted for former champion Troy Clarke 26-9 in 24 ends. He too made the perfect start leading 10-2 after seven extending that to 18-3 after 13 then 23-4 after 18. The rest is history.
Robert Dukes played the final last year but fell two games short this year falling 12-25 to Brian Asimus in 26 ends with the 'cocky' Brian all class leading 3-0 after two ends before 3-all after four. That was as close Robert got, behind 10-3 after 10, 16-5 after 16 then 19-12 after 22. 6-0 on the run home assured the Parkes Road land holder a spot in the semi finals.
Bring the semi finals on, two games assured to keep all interested.
In news from the 'bunker' is that the draw for Major Pairs is being completed and most likely up on the nomination board this week while members and those interested are advised that the Don Schatz Memorial is set down for Saturday March 16. Competition will be in teams of three with nomination fee of $25 per player.
On the club front members and visitors will notice further changes taking place. New shades being constructed on the souther side of the back green while further new furniture is being placed inside and on the outside walkway of the club. Further on this in coming weeks.
From Rob - Heading news from club secretary Rob Priest is that nominations are now called for Zone 4 Open Gender Pennants to be played over six Sunday with the first against Grenfell who play host on April 7.
BNSW members eligible with other teams in the home and away draw include Parkes B and S and Macquarie. If interested contact Scott Andrews or Brian Asimus.
Nominations are also called for the Over 60's 3-bowls Pairs in Dubbo with teams of men, women and mixed invited to play. Play will be Tuesday March 5 with noms from 9am for a 9.30am play. $50 per team, 1st $400, 2nd $200, 3rd $100. If interested phone 68821019 or 0428821132.
Social play - Best news from last WEDNESDAY morning was the return after time 'in the resting paddock' of extremely popular member Fred Vogelsang. Fred led for Barry Shine in a game of friendship while competitive playing John Browne and John Gorton winning 15-10 in 18 on a warm (late) morning. They led 11-5 at half time.
Card draw winners had four sharing the 'spoils' with Peter Mackay and Kerry Dunstan equal with John Baass and Laurie Crouch 20-all after 20. P and K were behind 9-12 after 10 before sharing the lead 17-all after 17 then to finish with a three to share 'the prize'.
Runners-up had Irene Riley and Robyn Mattiske comfortable 21-9 winners over Ann Mackay and Sue Smith in 16 leading 10-5 after eight. Also comfortable winners were Cheryl Hodges and Lyall Strudwick 22-8 in 20 over Lesley Dunstan and Cliff Nelson leading 8-0 after four then 13-1 after nine then 22-5 after 17.
The last three games were slightly closer with Geoff West and Annette Tisdell winning 21-13 over Bill O'Connell and Sue White in 20 only leading 10-9 at half time. A couple of cagey 'vets' in Ray Dunstan and Tony Bratton had the guns firing to win 24-19 in 20 over Jim Maloy and Dale Scott finishing best after it was 8-all at 10 ends.
In the last Trevor Currey continued his good form leading for John Kennedy winning 18-17 in 20 over Geoff Coles and Paul Doust coming from 9-11 down after 10. In-club winners Annette Tisdell and John Kennedy.
The $600 jackpot attracted 18 players last THURSDAY where Tara-Lee Shaw and Bob Grant secured resting touchers with Paul Doust and Lyall Strudwick having a sweet touch with a raspberry each.
Terry Molloy left the mower in the shed to lead for Lyall Strudwick winning 27-13 in 22 over Tara-Lee and Denny Byrnes leading 15-6 after 11. Lessons are working for Clint Hurford leading for Bruce Jones winning a tight game 20-19 in 22 over Paul Doust and Dale Scott. 10-5 after eight, 16-all after 18 with Paul and Dale flashing home to win the last two ends 3-0. However to no avail to just fall short.
In triples Dale Maynard, Allan Hilder and Al Phillips won 23-10 in 16 over Billy Cowell, Ron Thurlow and Tony Bratton leading 10-3 after 8. In the last Cliff Nelson and Viv Russell won 19-9 in 22 over Bob Grant and Glenn Kearney after 6-all at 11 ends. 9-0 in the last five ends stole the show to win.
They came out of the wood work on SUNDAY morning for a roll with 30 taking part hoping for the $500 jackpot. Not so, perhaps this weekend. Al Phillips was on song last Sunday with three resting touchers joined by Clint Hurford, Peter Greenhalgh, Bob McGinty, Ben Parslow and Viv Russell while raspberries directed to Dale Scott and Ben Parslow.
Winning rink had the ever young John Baass and Dale Scott taking the chocolates with a score of 24-7 in the scheduled 16 ends over Peter Tisdell and Shane Bolam leading 16-0 at half time drinks.
Second winning rink had Jamie Dukes and Al Phillips winning 14-9 over Mick Merritt and John Cutler having to come from behind, down 5-6 at drinks. Easier for Billy Cowell and Viv Russell winning 25-10 over Ben Parslow and Robert Dukes leading 11-3 after eight.
A couple who brought out their footie skills to combine were Dale Maynard and Shayne Staines winning 15-9 over Angie Dwyer and Terry Molloy leading 7-4 after eight. Two Geoff's, Coles and Brown, combined to win17-9 over Bob McGinty and Allan Hilder finishing like a Melbourne Cup race horse behind 2-8 after seven to win the run home 15-1.
Peter Greenhalgh and Greg Gunn held the aces late to win 18-13 over Cliff Nelson and Scott McKellar after it was 5-all after eight. In the last Clint Hurford and his 'super coach' Laurie Crouch did all things right to win 25-3 over Jamie Hosler and John Kennedy leading 10-1 after six.
WHY NOT VISIT THE CLUB, IT HAS IT ALL - Social bowls - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am. * Indoor bowls - Monday 2pm. * Pool Comp - Friday 7pm. * Croquet - Sunday 9.30am. * Bingo - Thursday 1pm.* Members draw - 7pm Wednesday. Happy Hour - Friday 4.30pm to 6pm. Sunday 12 midday to 1.30pm. * Club raffle - Friday from 5.30pm. * CATERING for ALL parties, get to-gethers etc. The re-furbished deck and kids play ground are looking a picture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.