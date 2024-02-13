Movement at the station: Forbes Cultural Centre works begin again

Much-anticipated work on the future Forbes Cultural Centre has begun again.
After more than a year at a standstill, scaffolding has gone up around the former ambulance station and updates provided to this month's Forbes Shire Council meeting reveal the project has been divided into three milestones for delivery - with the first approved and well under way.
The iconic building in the centre of town was damaged by fires in 2001 so the community celebrated the news in late 2019 that Forbes Arts Society had purchased it.
Forbes Arts Society revealed its vision to transform the historic site into an exciting new venue with art gallery, meeting rooms, performance, workshop spaces and cafe.
Unfortunately works stopped with about 20 per cent complete due to construction challenges, the now project manager's report to councillors states.
"Council was approached by Forbes Arts Society (FAS) regarding assistance in the project management and project delivery options," the report says.
"During consultation with FAS, Restart and Public Works the proposal provided by council to complete the building in a milestone approach was endorsed."
Milestone one includes "make safe" works including site clean up and site establishment, with a contractor appointed and on site.
The structural and facade works of both the existing and planned new structures are in Milestone 2, with earthworks and concrete pending outcomes outlined in the structural engineer inspection.
The council will be coordinating onsite meetings with Restart NSW to request approval for the continuation of Milestone 2 immediately following the completion of Milestone 1.
The final milestone will be the internal fit-out of the ground floor and first floor.
