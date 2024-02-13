Some brilliant battles on court in Summer squash comp

Results of Wednesday night, February 7:
Court one: D Bils won against Roaches 24 points to 23. Danny v Nathan 6-1, Max Ridge v Greg Ridge 2-5. Then a 'Match of the week' performance by sub Hunter and Luke Bilsborough in a huge hit where Hunter was two sets to one up but eventually lost to Luke 10-15 and 11-15.
Britt Roylance v Hunter Bilsborough 1-6, sub Lucas v Noah Bentick 6-1 and Robey McMillan v Georgia Bayley 6-1.
Court two: W Bils were impressive to say the least defeating Cogswells 36 to 13. Wayne v Christine 6-1, Will Markwort v sub Jordan Wright 6-1, Lindy Cowhan v Matt Wright 6-1, Kimberley Chudleigh v George Falvey 5-2, Harry Bilsborough v Shannon Rath 6-1, Beth Cannon v Nate Markwort 5-2 and Grace Chudleigh v Sam Webb 2-5.
Court three: Benticks overcame Coombs 31 to 18. Michelle v Graham 6-1, Riley Jones v Mel Cowhan 6-1, Gabe M McMillan v Cooper Jones 1-6, Lucy Robinson v Nikki Doyle 5-2, Rachel Bilsborough v Cameron Webb 6-1, Lucas Jones v Lucas Bentick 6-1 and Lucy Webb v Zac Cannon 1-6.
Thursday eve's highlight match was a short but very sweet battle between Darryn Piper and Oli Dawes. Depth, power and precision as well as court speed were as good as it gets folks.
Daz had the win 6-1 which gave his team the win 26 to 23. Brendon Allegri v Jono Cannon 5-2, Sandy Paterson v Max Ridley 2-5, Adam Chudleigh v Cameron Dale 1-6, Deb Bryant v Dennis Haynes 1-6 and Anthony Cotter v Ben Brace 6-1.
Court two: Millers won against Hennocks 26 to 23. Lockie v Jake 6-1, Austen Brown v Alex Doyle 1-6, Pete Cowhan beat Mark Webb 15-13 fifth set, sub Blair Thomas v Scott Webb 5-2, Weivan Huang v Claire Bayley 2-5 and George Falvey v Ben Schofield 5-2.
Court three: Hornerys defeated Bayleys 26 to 23. Sam v Dan 4-3, Mitch Doyle v Jake Shaw 6-1, Chris McQuie v Dave Brinkley 3-4, Blair Thomas v Dad Brett 4-3, Alex Bayley v John Ridley 2-5, Will Markwort v Alister Carlisle 1-6 and T-Jay Markwort v Oliver Paterson 6-1.
