Good news for future of pharmacy as inspired locals start study

Three local ladies have decided to study pharmacy at University this year after working at Life Pharmacy Group in Forbes.
This is great news for Forbes with Pharmacy Guild data just last year revealing 2,600 full time pharmacists are urgently needed across Australia with 1,599 of those pharmacists needed in community pharmacy.
Laura Vonthien competed her HSC last year at Forbes High School and had a particular interest in chemistry, biology and PDHPE.
"I really like medicine and chemistry - they all really interest me - and how the human body works. I also had a chat to Sarah one day and did work experience and I was like 'I love this' they made it such a wonderful experience," Laura said.
Sarah Hazell is a pharmacist at Life Pharmacy Forbes and also attended Forbes High School.
Sarah spoke to students about her time at Forbes High and her role as a pharmacist for International Women's Day, inspiring Laura to consider pharmacy.
"Sarah came and spoke to us at school on International Women's Day and I thought pharmacy sounded fascinating," Laura said.
Laura began part time work at Life Pharmacy Group in Forbes after Christmas and has enjoyed working with the team at Forbes.
"Part time work really enforces that I'm making a decision that I'm happy with and everyone is so helpful and really welcoming, I can ask as many questions as I need to," Laura said.
"The most effective way in working out if it's the career for you is spending some time in the store to get to know what happens behind the scenes in a pharmacy," Sarah said.
Laura starts her study next week at Charles Sturt University in Orange for four years.
While she is studying she will also be working at the Life Pharmacy Group in Orange.
Madi Hopkins and Lacey Borger are also studying pharmacy this year after working with Life Pharmacy Group in Forbes.
Madi has been working with Life Pharmacy Group for five years beginning as a pharmacy junior, then completing a pharmacy traineeship working at Life Pharmacy in Forbes. This year she will be studying pharmacy at Charles Sturt University in Orange with Laura.
Lacey has been a casual employee at Life Pharmacy Forbes for a couple of years. Lacey previously studied nursing and has decided to change her career path studying with New England via distance continuing to work with Life Pharmacy Forbes.
"We're delighted to have three local ladies heading off to study pharmacy," Sarah said.
"It's wonderful we're all studying pharmacy, the future looks great for Forbes," Laura said.
