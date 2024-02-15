Flood-affected residents urged to have say on housing funding

Community members are invited to have their say on how flood recovery funds are spent with a series of drop-in sessions in Forbes, Eugowra and Parkes next week.
From Tuesday 20 February the NSW Reconstruction Authority will hold a series of recovery services and information sessions to help answer any questions flood-affected residents may have about the $100 million Central West Recovery and Resilience package.
Residents will be asked about their preferences for housing through a survey while their experiences and local insights will help to inform the design of the housing program, a statement to media from Reconstruction NSW said.
Sessions will be held in Forbes, Parkes and Eugowra:
The $40 million housing program could include a range of options like raisings and retrofits to floodproof existing dwellings, home buybacks and relocations.
When technical flood data is available, the Reconstruction Authority will hold community consultation to facilitate more targeted discussions on future flood risk and housing options.
Wednesday 14 February saw the first meeting of the Central West Community Leaders Forum which was opened by Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully MP, chaired by Member for Orange Phil Donato and attended by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee and Mayors from Forbes, Lachlan, Parkes and Cabonne Shires.
The forum heard from flooding technical experts on the development of region-wide flood data and risk mapping, which will influence the design of the housing program.
The forum will help oversee delivery of the package which includes $57 million for improving community assets like parks and sporting fields and vital transport infrastructure like roads and bridges.
Head of Preparedness and Recovery Joanna Quilty said the first formal meeting of community leaders was an important step in delivery the recovery and resilience package.
"It's incredibly important that we have local leaders guiding the delivery of this package," Ms Quilty said.
"Now we want to hear from the community, which is why we're focusing on delivering information sessions to help inform residents about what services and options might be available.
"We invite everyone to come along to share insights and experience with our team."
