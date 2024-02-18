Funds to plan water services to fast-growing north Forbes

Forbes is set to receive a $250,000 to plan water, sewer and stormwater services to planned housing developments in Forbes North.
With several subdivisions in North Forbes in the planning and approval stages, infrastructure upgrades are required to ensure the housing developments can continue to occur and support the delivery of more than 1800 homes.
Council last November took the first steps toward a subdivision plan that could create another 745 house blocks in the area.
The council gave its approval to rezone land bordered by Edward Street, Farnell Street and School Road with a proposal from a private developer to open up the land for housing and a neighbourhood centre.
The State Government is in the process of opening up 132 new house blocks, including some social and affordable housing, also in North Forbes.
The NSW Government's Land and Housing Corporation in February hosted community information sessions on the development of 10 hectares of Crown Land off Farnell and Dawson streets.
The grant funding to plan water services to this fast-growing area is from the NSW Government's second round of the Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund.
The fund will deliver a total of $2.93 million in grants of up to $250,000 to 16 councils from the North Coast to the Central West and the Riverina, supporting a total of up to 23,769 potential new homes.
Councils will use the funds to accelerate new housing strategies, prepare infrastructure and servicing plans, and amend local environmental plans to bring forward delivery of more diverse and affordable housing supply.
Member for Orange Phil Donato said the funding was great news - and a vital investment in the continued development of homes and critical infrastructure.
"These funds supercharge planning and development, propelling these projects forward and contributing to unlocking the full potential of these regional towns," he said.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the funding would enable councils to take vital efforts to speed up housing delivery.
"It will help deliver the important planning work needed to boost housing supply, affordability, and diversity and support growing regional communities," he said.
