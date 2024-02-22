54-year record broken as next generation of Forbes Public swimmers put names in books

One record, which has stood since 1970, was broken twice in one day as the next generation of primary school boys put their names in the books. B Jayet has held the 8-10yrs boys 50m breastroke record since 1970 with a time of 53.90s. In heat one Miles Turner broke the 1970 record with a time of 51.07s and in heat two the record broke again by Jack Pointon with a time of 49.34s making him the new record holder.