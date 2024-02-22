54-year record broken as next generation of Forbes Public swimmers put names in books

Records tumbled when Forbes Public School opened the year with their swimming carnival on Friday, February 16.
One record, which has stood since 1970, was broken twice in one day as the next generation of primary school boys put their names in the books. B Jayet has held the 8-10yrs boys 50m breastroke record since 1970 with a time of 53.90s. In heat one Miles Turner broke the 1970 record with a time of 51.07s and in heat two the record broke again by Jack Pointon with a time of 49.34s making him the new record holder.
The boys 11yrs 50m freestyle record was held by J Dunlop in 2007 with a time of 34.37s. The record was broken by two students, Jamaraki Ware went under the original time with 33.85s and Leo Dwyer also went under the original time making him the new record holder with a time of 33.37s.
The boys 11yrs 50m backstroke record was held by J Ware in 2020 with a time of 45.01s. Leo Dwyer was on a roll in the pool completing the 50m backstroke in 42.25s.
Leo added another two records to his day that originally J Ware set in 2020 for the 11yrs boys 50m butterfly and in 2021 for the 200m individual medley. J Ware held the 50m butterfly record with a time of 39.11s with Leo swimming the 50m butterfly in 38.60s. J. Ware held the 200m individual medley with a time of 3:15.32 minutes with Leo recording a time of 3:15.02 minutes.
The boys 11-13 senior relay record was also broken on the day. In 2016 the Wilga team completed the relay in 2:46.12 minutes, on Friday the Kurrajong team completed the relay in 2:45.88 minutes.
At the end of the day Leo added his name to the record books five times.
