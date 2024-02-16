It's funded: NSW Government promises permanent Eugowra Community Children's Centre

A community childcare centre lost in NSW's devastating 2022 floods has had its permanent future secured with the NSW Government today announcing capital works funding for Eugowra Community Childcare Centre.
This announcement follows Premier Chris Minns, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Member for Orange Phil Donato officially opening temporary facilities at the Eugowra Showground last month.
Whilst on the ground in Eugwora the Premier gave a commitment the NSW Government would continue to support the local community.
The establishment of a permanent childcare facility for Eugowra is made possible as a result of the NSW Government's $17 million investment in early education capital works.
The Capital Works Grants Program is part of the NSW Government's commitment to ensure that all children in NSW can access quality early education in the year before school, regardless of their family's postcode, income or circumstances.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said equitable access to quality early childhood education and care was important for young families.
"Ensuring access to early education is key to supporting Eugowra families as the community recovers from disaster," she said.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the work of the local member Phil Donato in advocating for support for his community."
Member for Orange Phil Donato welcomed the government's guarantee of funds for a permanent preschool.
"The community deserves full credit in helping push for this funding to ensure families in Eugowra will not miss out on crucial early learning," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.