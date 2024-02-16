Forbes Advocate
It's funded: NSW Government promises permanent Eugowra Community Children's Centre

February 16 2024 - 4:19pm
Premier Chris Minns at the temporary Eugowra Children's Centre with Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty, Member for Orange Philip Donato and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib.
A community childcare centre lost in NSW's devastating 2022 floods has had its permanent future secured with the NSW Government today announcing capital works funding for Eugowra Community Childcare Centre.

Local News

