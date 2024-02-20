Magpies represent in Group 11 success

Forbes Magpies featured heavily in representative sides for the traditional Group 11 v Group 10 contest, hosted at Wellington's Kennard Park on the weekend.
Group 11 took out the league tag and Under 18s fixtures, but it was Group 10 that claimed honours over Group 11 and Castlereagh in the opens.
Magpies Charlie Lennon (opens), Matty Higgins, Brendon Hall, Ned Phillips, Charlie Lennon, Harry Staines and Jonah Little (Under 18s), Courtney Hodge, Jansen Mores and Elysse Merritt (league tag) donned representative jerseys for the day.
Group 10 opened the league tag match with first points to India Draper, who's signed with Mudgee for 2024, and her teammate Alannah Ryan.
Wellington's Kiara Sullivan got Group 11 back in the game with just 12 minutes of play remaining, and a successful conversion had the score at 10-6.
There was just two minutes to go when Ellie Purtell crossed the line and Saxbii Shaw added the extras for Group 11 to run out winners.
The Under 18s dominated their meeting with Group 10, winning 24-8.
Aiden Kinsey opened the scoring for Group 11 off the back of a brilliant run from Jordan Porter, and the hosts went on to establish a four-try lead by half time.
Group 10 came out of the break determined with a try to Wyatt Loughlin and they scored one more right before the close of play, but Group 11's victory was solid with another in the second half.
There were three contenders in the first grade and three contests between Group 11, Group 10 and Castlereagh with 20-minute halves in hot conditions.
Group 10 opened against Group 11 and had the upper hand 16-6 with tries to David West, Nick Booth and Riley Cheshire. Group 11's try-scorer was Ratu Roko.
Group 10 had a 20 minute break before taking on Castlereagh, backing up to win that 16-6 as well.
Castlereagh opted to not wait 20 minutes to take on Group 11, playing one 20-minute half which Group 11 won 12-0.
Western Rams coach Kurt Hancock was in attendance at Kennard Park and his side for the Country Championships should be named in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.