A call for young TEN4TEN leaders

Regional Development Australia (RDA) is calling for applications for the 2024 intake and connect ten selected Year 11 students with ten local community leaders for a unique mentoring experience with community leaders in government and business across the central west.
The program has been open since 2020. Captain of Canowindra High school, Emily Thomas took part in the 2023 program. She said the experience had changed her views on junior leadership.
"I used to believe that since I am only young, there's no place for me to have input - anyone at any age can have input and show leadership."
Emily's mentor in the program was NSW Member for Orange, Phil Donato, but participants had also developed a camaraderie that went beyond the program.
"Everyone I met was so kind and Ive made friends for life. So not only did I develop skills from being in the program, but I made memories that will forever be unmatched." she said.
Emily offered some advice to aspiring applicants, "Discuss the importance of leadership in regional context and how it matters to you. Just be yourself."
The program is open to Year 11 students from high schools in the Orange, Blayney and Cabonne Local Government Areas. Applications opened on Monday 12 February and close 5pm, Monday 4 March 2024.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to participate in various activities in addition to one-on-one mentoring opportunities. To find out more and apply www.rdacentralwest.org.au/projects/ten4ten/
