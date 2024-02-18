Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wyangala Dam releases mitigate flood risk

By Newsroom
Updated February 19 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WaterNSW has increased releases from Wyangala Dam. File photo
WaterNSW has increased releases from Wyangala Dam. File photo

WaterNSW is completing a week-long release of extra water from Wyangala Dam, as part of its management of the airspace capacity in regional dams for flood mitigation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.