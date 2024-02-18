Wyangala Dam releases mitigate flood risk

WaterNSW is completing a week-long release of extra water from Wyangala Dam, as part of its management of the airspace capacity in regional dams for flood mitigation.
The releases were made following consultation last week with the Lachlan Valley Airspace Reference Panel (LARP), which comprises representatives of local landholders, councils, irrigators, and environmental and other government agencies.
WaterNSW convenes and consults with local airspace reference panels to ensure that local knowledge and downstream conditions are taken into account in making operational decisions about water releases.
The extra releases from Wyangala Dam began on February 9.
Releases doubled from 1,110 to 2,200 megalitres per day (ML/day) for seven days, to maintain Wyangala Dam about 97 per cent capacity.
The extra releases are planned to be captured in the downstream storage of Lake Brewster for future use by WaterNSW customers and the community.
The releases aim to reduce the risk of Wyangala Dam spilling and reduce the risk of downstream flooding in the event of increased inflows to the dam following storm events.
Prior to making such releases, WaterNSW advised customers and landholders to monitor warnings and river levels closely to make necessary arrangements to ensure infrastructure and livestock are not impacted.
WaterNSW has an automated notification Early Warning Network (EWN) that provides alerts on dam and supply activities.
When you register, you nominate the dam(s) you are interested in, and the type of notifications required. You can register to receive notifications of a significant dam release and/or an emergency situation.
Subscribe to the WaterNSW Early Warning Network at www.waternsw.com.au/water- services/water-data/early-warning-network.
For operational updates from WaterNSW, you can also search for the relevant regulated river valley at https://waterinsights.waternsw.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.