Forbes riders in the chase at Ranch Sorting club's big weekend

There was some excellent competition at Forbes Ranch Sorting's weekend as riders warm up for the national championships in Dubbo.
Seventy five riders competed across two big days at the ranch sorting grounds, with a number of newcomers to the Forbes arena.
Local winners and place getters from the weekend were Shane Davie, Bella Davie, Brenda Sinclair, Sherrie Whitty, Melissa West, Rebecca Dance, Wayne Molloy, Emily Molloy, Kate Demamiel, Sammi Harley, Charlie Gallagher, Cindy Turner, Kay Markwort.
One of the highlights for the club's Melissa West was a Youth All Levels class, which attracted about 45 riders.
"It was really competitive," Melissa said.
"To see a lot of those under 18 riders - they're very skilled so that was great to watch."
The Ranch Sorting National Championships Australia are in Dubbo in April this year so competitors are starting to chase points to qualify for that with the Forbes event a double qualifier.
Forbes was well represented in all classes across the weekend, and club members do do well on their home ground.
Conditions were hot Saturday and Sunday but the event had been adapted to suit, with four classes scheduled for each day to allow cattle and competitors a breather.
Melissa thanked the weekend's cattle donors, Kevin Miller family, and Rob Milligan, for their support.
"The cattle were beautiful, they made for a great weekend," she said.
It made for a good show for the spectators as well as for the riders, and there was plenty of interest from local families.
Thanks also go to prize sponsors Lachlan Valley Chaff Co 2 and Mt Pleasant Limousin Stud; to Steele Technology for support with the computers and software.
The work of the weekend's judges, volunteers and everyone who helped the committee is all very much appreciated.
A talking point throughout the weekend was the Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, with the roof going up late last week.
"Everyone was in awe of how amazing it looks," Melissa said.
"Our hope is one day to be able to hold national finals in Forbes under that arena."
The next competition weekend at Forbes is scheduled for September but the club is looking at holding clinics through the winter.
