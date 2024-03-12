Hopes we'll gain insight into history through our gold rush era graveyard

This unassuming paddock on the eastern outskirts of Forbes has a story to tell.
A fading sign and a simple fence mark the final resting place of more than 160 people who came to the Lachlan gold fields at the height of the gold rush.
Now Forbes Shire Council has committed to gaining a better understanding of the Pioneer Cemetery, flagging funding for ground-penetrating radar in the next financial year's budget.
The appeal came from Forbes Family History Group and the council's heritage committee and chairperson Cr Michele Herbert called on councillors for support.
"At the moment (the cemetery) is overgrown, it needs some care," she said.
"It's a cemetery and we need to be respectful of it. They're the makers of our town."
Councillors at their February meeting resolved to investigate ground-penetrating radar across the site, to include the work in next year's budget and to continue to apply for suitable funding to do that work.
They will also request that Council's Town Presentation team regularly maintain the Pioneer Cemetery site.
Monica Wren, a member of both our Heritage Committee and the Forbes Family History Group, says the cemetery serves as a testament to the influx of settlers during the 1861-1863 gold rush, a period that reshaped the district's character and ultimately gave rise to the town of Forbes.
It's understood 160 people are buried in the cemetery, 144 of them during the gold rush starting in 1861.
Up to 30,000 people converged on the Lachlan gold field that year and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds toiled on the diggings, bringing with them a tapestry of customs and practices from their homelands.
"Once I started researching the cemetery, I quickly realised our region's history was in this cemetery, with the nuances of religious difference and faith on the goldfields," Mrs Wren said.
"People buried by denomination, family groups, or possibly buried outside of consecrated ground."
The Pioneer Cemetery is now devoid of visible headstones.
Although records have been lost and are not exhaustive, the names of those understood to be interred there are commemorated on a sign on the perimeter.
The original post and rail fence has been dismantled, leaving behind resilient hardwood corner posts. Presently, a modern fence with steel posts and barbed wire serves to deter wandering livestock.
In 1954, the Forbes Historical Society erected a commemoration cairn of concrete and brick at the centre of the portion, memorialising the site.
Enhancing our understanding of it is important for education and connection to local history, Mrs Wren said, for both locals and the many people who reach out to Forbes in search of their own family history.
Once we are at a stage to commence the ground-penetrating radar survey, we will call on community members to join us for a demonstration day.
If anyone is aware of family members buried at Pioneer Cemetery, or would like to be included in the demonstration day, please leave a message for Mrs Wren at the Family History Room at the back of the Forbes Library; or email monicawren@yahoo.com.au
