Floods, rising cost of living see need for CatholicCare support jump 14 per cent

People who have never accessed support services before have reached out for assistance in the wake of natural disaster and rising cost of living.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes has revealed it delivered more hours of support and assisted more clients in our region in 2022-23 in the wake of natural disasters and rising financial stress in its newly-released annual report.
A total of 4590 people across western NSW received support from the organisation in the 12 months to June 30, a 7.5 per cent increase from the previous year.
The hours of support delivered by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes jumped by 14 per cent to 15,159 hours in the same period.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes serves the Diocese of Wilcannia-Forbes, which spans the western 52 per cent of NSW and 414,398 square kilometres.
Statistics demonstrating the organisation's impact have been published in its latest annual report.
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes mobilised to provide support in the wake of flooding at Eugowra and communities along the Lachlan catchment in late 2022 that caused great loss and hardship.
"With the unprecedented flood disaster, our financial counsellors met a new community need as events unfolded," CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes chief executive officer Anne-Marie Mioche said.
"During November and December 2022, we assisted 199 residents affected by flood, and in many cases, resulting trauma. Our disaster recovery support sessions at Eugowra and Forbes continue."
It was "a year like no other" for the service's financial counselling program, the annual report reveals.
Financial counsellors met the community in parks, showgrounds, evacuation centres, flood drop-in centres and Reconstruction NSW recovery access points at Eugowra, Forbes and Condobolin.
That November and December alone, they assisted 199 residents impacted by flood, and in many cases resulting/related trauma.
But multiple, concurrent issues were hitting home and CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes saw increased financial stress across all demographics.
The cost of living swelled and the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted interest rates 10 times in the 12 months to June 30.
"Our financial counsellors negotiate and advocate on behalf of people who are experiencing financial hardship or are at financial risk," Ms Mioche said.
"People who have never accessed our services before are reaching out for support."
CatholicCare delivers specialist homelessness services to Parkes, Forbes, Cowra, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Cobar and Bourke.
The program provides homelessness support for women, men, young people and families, and includes the Forbes women's refuge and a safe house at Bourke for women escaping family and domestic violence.
In all 591 women came to the specialist homelessness services team for support, with 110 accommodated at the two venues.
Ms Mioche paid tribute to CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes team members.
"Our team is our strength," she said.
"Our team members are the reason we are able to make such a positive difference for our clients."
