Floods, rising cost of living see need for CatholicCare support jump 14 per cent

March 14 2024 - 4:59pm
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Financial Stability senior support worker financial counsellor Steffi Purdue (pictured) and colleagues across western NSW negotiate and advocate on behalf of people who are experiencing hardship or are at financial risk. Picture supplied
People who have never accessed support services before have reached out for assistance in the wake of natural disaster and rising cost of living.

