Recognising the "true essence of country community"

Locals' service in medicine, agriculture, history and much more has been honoured in NSW Parliament over the past year.
On Friday, Member for Orange Philip Donato gathered these local champions with those from across the Orange electorate to bring that recognition home.
"Recognising people from our community and celebrating their work, effort and accomplishments is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work as an MP," he said.
"These award recipients are humble people who do not seek any recognition.
"They are people who possess attributes such as teamwork, community spirit, consideration for others, dedication and determination for their work, sport, interest, or charity.
"These people are the true essence of our country communities here in the Orange electorate."
For Judd and Tracey McKenna it was an opportunity to reflect on all that has happened since their Eugowra business was swept away by flash floodwaters on 14 November 2022.
The couple only moved to Eugowra in 2016 but their business, The Fat Parcel, quickly became a thriving hub in the centre of the town from its inception mid-2020.
The van was literally swept away that day, but it was crucial to the McKennas to clean that space up and provide people with somewhere to gather.
The Rural Fire Service helped get everything hosed off, the volunteer Rapid Relief Team were the first to set up and provide catering on site.
As the initial emergency response moved on, a borrowed van staffed by volunteers cooking up donated food became the foundation for the McKennas to get back on their feet.
"It's still very surreal," Judd acknowledged.
"It was just helping people who needed help. We needed help too.
"People were just coming and giving us money over the counter, people dropping off bags of coffee, people dropping off milk, eggs and bacon - that's how it started.
"We had no idea what we were going to do but we knew the community and we thought if we can get this van, we can get rolling."
The Fat was back.
Providing a place for those who had lost everything, those who were traumatised and lost, to sit, to have a cuppa and something to eat, a conversation.
"We knew how important it was," the McKennas reflect now.
And here we are, 15 months on with 15 staff offering friendly service in the centre of Eugowra.
The van has been reclaimed and repaired, the catering business launched, the cafe and bakehouse across the road is open and bustling.
Not only that, they're often eager to support the community and visit the businesses and community groups around the centrally-located cafe.
"We're very honoured to do our little bit," Judd said.
Community recognition statements were presented to, in alphabetical order:
Simone Craft has endeared herself to staff, parents and children at Forbes Learning Ladder over more than three decades of volunteering.
Despite her disability, Ms Craft has supported children over many years by reading to them, listening to their stories and participating with them in play and learning activities, Mr Donato told Parliament.
In the past, Ms Crane has volunteered up to five days a week.
Management and staff of the Learning Ladder hold Ms Craft in high esteem, due to her ability respond to the needs of children in a flexible and appropriate way, during her volunteer shifts.
"Rural communities value volunteers of the calibre of Simone Craft, who has enriched the lives of so many," Mr Donato said.
Dr Richard Draper was named the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners' GP of the Year in 2023.
Richard has been working in the Central West for 29 years and around five years ago he and Forbes' Courtney Hodges, set up their Medicine and Mind practice to address gaps in the health system in the district.
The partners found there was a strong mental health aspect to people's lives, through drought, COVID lockdowns and flood - and their clinic was not immune, having been inundated in the November flood event.
Richard and Courtney battled their own flood fatigue while providing support for the community through these floods.
During that time the couple leaned heavily on the community, which rallied to ensure the practice continued in temporary, rent-free digs.
Part of Richard's vision, with Courtney's support, is providing mental health services to rural areas, working collaboratively with other providers to secure the wellbeing of his patients.
"I congratulate Richard on his recognition from the RACGP and thank Richard, Courtney and their staff on their commitment to their community," Mr Donato said.
Orange migrant support worker Annie Gallagher has been providing a range of support services for migrants and refugees who arrive, often from war torn countries, across the central west for almost 15 years.
"Ms Gallagher is a kind, compassionate and caring woman who is known for spending many hours outside her normal working time ensuring migrants and refugees are feeling safe and comfortable in their new environment," Mr Donato read.
Annie links new residents to appropriate services - and does this with amazing warmth and sensitivity to the cultural diversity of migrants and refugees who make their home in the Orange electorate.
"For our newest residents who often settle here carrying the trauma of war, and in particular, the latest group of refugees who arrived from Ukraine, having a caring individual such as Ms Gallagher there to help and support them can make a huge difference as they transition to a new life," Mr Donato said in Parliament.
Colin Hawthorn has inspired students to pursue a range of careers in agriculture from veterinary science to agronomy, research and more in a career that's spanned 40 years.
Mr Hawthorn's role in Vocational Educational Training at Red Bend Catholic College in Forbes equips students with workplace skills and technical knowledge to pursue a future career.
"Coming from a background of agriculture himself, after growing up on a farm between Forbes and Grenfell, Colin's passion for the land has been interwoven through his personal and professional life," Mr Donato said.
Since arriving at the college with a goal to develop the school farm and teach wool classing, he now has an expanded role teaching science and agriculture, serving as the school's agriculture co-ordinator for more than 10 years.
He was named Western Region VET Teacher / Trainer of the Year.
"Teachers like Colin play an important role in combating the intellectual migration of young people from rural areas and instead, encouraging them to pursue a career utilising their professional skills in a rural area," Mr Donato said.
Caitlin Herbert was selected as one of the inaugural recipients of the Future Drought Fund Drought Resilience Scholarship, and will travel the world to research the role of cattle feedlots in enhancing the beef supply chain's preparedness for drought.
The FDF's investment of $1.6 million in Nuffield scholarships, with a specific emphasis on drought resilience, is a testament to its commitment to advancing Australian agriculture.
Caitlin and her fellow scholars will have the invaluable opportunity to travel overseas to study drought resilience and learning from international leaders in the field.
"This initiative not only benefits the scholars themselves but also enhances their knowledge and expertise, which they can share with their communities," Mr Donato said.
"I extend my warmest congratulations to Caitlin Herbert and express our collective anticipation of the positive impact she will undoubtedly make in the field of drought resilience.
"Her dedication and commitment are exemplary, and we are proud to have such talent within our community."
Karana Kelpies secured its 10th national championship in Victoria in 2023, a milestone success in a more than 40-year career of training and competing.
Now 81, Kevin has owned a dog since he was 16.
Although they've semi-retired from farming the couple maintain about 200 sheep, a small flock of which are used to train pups from about four months.
Karana Roy IV secured the honours for them in Victoria last year, but their most successful dog was Digger II who won three titles.
"Digger's success was a reward for Kevin and Kay's dedication to their kelpies and came after they nursed him back to health after a back injury almost ended his life," Mr Donato said.
"Awarded NSW Handler of the Year three times, Kevin reckons no matter how bad your day is, dogs always make you feel better.
"I congratulate Kevin and Kay on their wonderful skills and dedication to a rural way of life."
Judd and Tracey McKenna became a beacon in the Eugowra community in the wake of the fatal and devastatingly destructive flash flood event of November 2022.
"With a borrowed food truck and cool room, The Fat Parcel set-up immediately post-flood calling on locals to come down, talk over their problems and begin the healing process," Mr Donato said.
"It was here too that volunteers and service organisations gathered to offer what help and support they could.
"Through their own generosity and tenacity, Judd and Tracey served 8,000 free hot beverages and 3,000 free meals in the weeks following the flood.
"They co-ordinated donations which transferred into the preparation of free meals for locals.
"Their food van and surrounding grounds became the official gathering point at any time of the day for exhausted volunteers wanting a break, and for residents who had nowhere else to go, to just sit and share their stories or shed a tear.
"Judd and Tracey embody the true spirit of those who put their community first."
Fore 40 years now the Lachlan Branch of the National Trust has been devoted to conserving and celebrating our heritage in all its forms.
The Lachlan Branch of the National Trust was formed in 1982 at Bartley's Creek and consists of representation of Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin, Cudal, Trundle, Tomingley, Peak Hill, Eugowra and Grenfell.
Mr Donato congratulated the members, who celebrated the milestone birthday at Forbes' Lutheran Church on October 24th, 2022.
"Congratulations to all branch members on this milestone and wishing them well for many more years to come," Mr Donato said.
Mr Donato paid tribute to Blaze Aid volunteers for their work in the Molong district following the November 2022 floods - but the couple accepting the award will be familiar faces for their work in Forbes as well.
"Day after day it has been exhausting work for the volunteers, who always do it with a smile on their face and a kind word for those who have been so adversely affected," Mr Donato said.
"It is the post-flood contributions of the BlazeAid volunteers, which lifted the spirits of the community at a time when many had either lost their homes and businesses, or sustained significant damage to their premises.
"BlazeAid has a proud history of helping the community in the Orange electorate during drought, fire and flood.
"Their selflessness has greatly contributed to the recovery of communities in the Orange electorate. On behalf of our community, thank you."
Ronald McDonald House Charities has been there for many central west families in times of need - and executive officer Rebecca Walsh was recognised as so much more than an employee.
"Rebecca has been in her role since 2014, however her passion and dedication to helping sick children and their families stretches back years prior to her appointment in the role," Mr Donato said.
"As a volunteer fundraiser, Rebecca came forward to be part of the fundraising effort to build a Ronald McDonald House in Orange when she was employed in a senior role with the Electrolux organisation.
"Not only did Rebecca put in many hours as part of the fundraising team, she also played a pivotal role in liaising with the Electrolux organisation who so generously contributed a range of whitegoods for the Orange house."
Rebecca is so much more than an employee, giving many hours after work and on weekends to activities designed to help with the running of RMHC Central West.
"This can range from cleaning out the garages and storage sheds, to loading up the ute and trailer and heading to one of the towns in the catchment to set up a fundraising stall," Mr Donato said.
"Thank you, Rebecca."
