Best back of Rabbitohs juniors and top young show jumper SOYA winners

Jake Tomlinson has had a very successful year on the showjumping circuit, winning the junior State title in the 14 to 18 years age group and gaining selection in the NSW Junior Team to compete at the Australian Championships.
Competing at the Country Championships he took out first place on Wallaroo Jaguar and second on Hallie.
Georgie Coote has completed her first season playing South Sydney Rabbitohs Under 19s Tarsha Gale team as fullback - her outstanding performance seeing her named best back at the club's junior representative award night.
Georgie was selected in the Under 18s southern country rugby league side, and gave back to the sport coaching a junior league tag team for Red Bend.
She's also been selected to play in the A team for NSW rugby 7s and will compete at state selections.
Forbes Public School's junior boys team of Leo Dwyer, Jack Pointon, Jamaraki Ware and Miles Turner were in the State's Top 10 swim relay squads in 2023.
The boys won at the Lachlan carnival at Condobolin and then at the Western region carnival - a whole 12 seconds ahead of the second-placed team.
They were the seventh-fastest qualifiers for the State finals at Homebush, the only regional school to qualify.
