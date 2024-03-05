Forbes Advocatesport
Young athletes in the spotlight at SOYA awards

Updated March 5 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:04pm
Zac Wheeldon, Pearl Karaitiana, Anderson McMahon, Lenny Duggan and Jackson Beaudin were honoured with Merit Awards at the Sportsperson of the Year awards.
Zac Wheeldon set Australian powerlifting records in only his third competition - then raised the bar again smashing his own records months later.

