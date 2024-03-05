Young athletes in the spotlight at SOYA awards

Zac Wheeldon set Australian powerlifting records in only his third competition - then raised the bar again smashing his own records months later.
Just 16 years of age, Zac lifted a whopping total 590kg across three events: 220 in squat; 130kg bench press; and 240kg deadlift.
That was a total 50kg increase on his first record.
His achievements were among those in the spotlight at the 2023 Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association Awards at the Sports and Recreation Club on Saturday evening.
Zac was one of six young sports people presented with a Merit Award by the SOYA committee, and these young stars' achievements show the depth and breadth of sporting talent in our town.
Other recipients were:
Pearl Karatiana, who represented both her school and her region in numerous sports.
Pearl represented Forbes North Public School at Lachlan district swimming, cross country, athletics, touch football and soccer trials; gaining selection to compete at Western region level in swimming, cross country, athletics, touch football and rugby 7s.
She represented Forbes North in the NSW PSSA schools knockouts in netball, soccer and touch football and participated in rugby league's Peachy Shield; the women's World Cup gala day and NSW touch football gala day.
At a community sporting level Pearl was selected in the Parkes Pumas U12s, received the Forbes Junior Magpies Rugby League best trainer award for under 10s; received awards at Forbes Fins presentation, and at Kristen's Day Studio.
Josie McKenzie, who has a string of representative soccer credits to her name despite her young age.
Josie has been identified for a Football Australia Girls Invitation game and performed successfully on debut in the Canberra Football League.
She has signed to play with Canberra Croatia Under 14s and was asked to play up an age group.
Joside was invited to tour with the Australian Under 14s Wanderers, who played against Academy teams and school champions in England before travelling to Paris for further competition.
Anderson McMahon has been showing his talents at athletics this year.
Anderson collected a swag of ribbons at the Forbes Public School sport carnival, and went on to win first in long jump, high jump, 200m and senior boys relay at the Lachlan PSSA trial.
Taking out first in the long jump, second in high jump and third in 200m earned him a place in the State PSSA athletics titles where he placed ninth in high jump and 14th in long jump.
Lenny Duggan made his debut on the Australian Flat Track in 2023 in style.
He finished second overall in the Aussie Flat Track nationals in the Junior 85 class after a total 13 race pdoium finishes.
Jackson Beaudin is an achiever from the AFL field to athletics.
Jackson placed in the top six in all his events at the zone Little Athletics championships, qualifying for regionals where he took first in javelin and second in 200m hurdles to earn a place at State.
He's also an eager AFL player with the Oange Tigers / Forbes Swampies , and was named in the GWS talent squad for last year. He even received an invitation to play for Wanderers Australia in Fiji for 12 days.
