Count back result for Saturday's men's golf comp

The Forbes golfers once again endured some testing conditions for their recreation, but most combined well and succeeded in posting a good score for their team.
The Mens competition on Saturday was a 4BBB Par, sponsored by Highland Designs. There were 63 players who paired off in varying combinations to make 31 pairings, with the remaining solo players being entered in the individual Par event which was run in conjunction. It was surprising how well the teams went, with only two teams finishing over par.
In the truest tradition of this event a count back was needed to determine the winning pair when two pairs finished on +8, although the winning score was not as good as last year.
This time it was the pair of Jack Dobell/Cody Banks who got the nod from Richard Smith/Paul Coulthard. Jack and Cody were 'average' on their front-9 with each contributing evenly. On the back-9 it was Jack who shone, although Cody did chime in with a '+' on the last hole.
By contrast, Richard had to rely on his partner Paul for most of the game. Paul did well on the front-9, but Richard was there to help the team on the 9th. Then Paul once again made the moves on the back-9, with Richard ever present to step in when needed.
The ball sweep went to +7 on count back, going to: +8 - P Barnes/D Churchill; +7 - Tyne/ H Callaghan, H Steele-Park/ B Tooth, J Wright/E Messiter, J Bernardi/ D Noll, Little/Parker, Woonton/J Wright, Hanns/B Clarke.
The visitors included Paul Coulthard (SGA), Dave Speakman, Wayne Powter, Mark Kelly, John Green and Rob Hay (Parkes). There were some successes among them.
The NTP's went to: 9th - N Duncan, 18th - J Bernardi, neither of whom managed to convert for a '2'. There were only three 2's scored, which possibly emphasises difficult conditions - mentally that is.
While there were only a few 2's there were a couple of eagles. Brad Ashton managed one on the 6th hole, while Jack Dobell scored one on the 15th, emphasising his strong back-9 play. The 15th did yield a number of birdies, indicating good putting. This belies the lack of 2's on the par 3's.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin, played on the 3rd hole, went to Niel Duncan with a shot to 140 cm. But unfortunately he missed the conversion, which perhaps was a forerunner of things to come with his putting.
With some of the team events we have the capability to run Individual events in conjunction. This ensures that those players who are solo through no fault of their own can still compete against the field.
In this Individual Par event, the accolades went to someone in the 4BBB prize winners. The Individual winner was Jack Dobell (+4) on count back from Paul Coulthard (+4). Interestingly each of their partners only managed a 'par' result, thus demonstrating how important it is to mesh with your partner on individual holes.
The eagles provided some individual highlights. On the other side of the ledger there were very few 'horrendous' holes. So, it could be said that scoring overall was mediocre, or so the team scores showed.
However, a glance at the Individual scores shows that there are hidden secrets. Only a quarter of the players produced a score of par or better. The scores were fairly even over the range from 1-over to 6-over, with only one score in double digits over.
This says that many of the pairings must have had good-bad players, and or they each had below average days but their good holes meshed well with each other. This makes golf both fascinating and frustrating.
There were not enough players for a Stableford Medley event on Sunday, presumably with players avoiding the hot day.
The min-Week 18-Hole Stableford Medley did not have enough for a comp. But Ev Uphill and Kate Steele-Park enjoyed their days play.
Here is the News:
The 2024 CWDGA Pennants is underway with the Forbes teams having a mixed bag of results. Because our teams are split across different Pools it is hard to obtain results in a timely fashion.
However, with only three rounds overall this weekend at Forbes will be important for all teams. You are encouraged to come out and cheer on our players in the Div 2 and Div 3 teams, who play here. Unfortunately the Div 1 team are at another venue.
The wish all teams good luck, and the best of favourable results.
The Ladies Programme commences next week so expect to see more players on the golf course, and more words in the reports.
The Summer Sixes comp has entered the Finals stages, with both a Main Draw and a Plate Draw being contested. This is a knock-out stage resulting in a four team Main Draw Grand Final on March 24. The Plate Draw Grand Final will be played during the lead up week to the Grand Final.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday Mar 2 is scheduled for the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Michael Robinson & Co. On Sun 5 March the Club hosts the CWDGA Pennants, so the course will be closed until one pm. But you can still fit in a 9-hole Stableford Medley game after that.
The 17th Round of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition saw some teams flex their muscles prior to the commencement of the Finals Series.
Two teams scored under 100 which catapulted them both into the top-4 of their respective groups. Flip Floppers scored 95 to defeat Gunn Golf and leapfrog over them into the Final 4 of Group 1. In Group 3, Forbes Auto Pretenders scored 98.5 which kept them ahead of Still Trying and win the Group.
In the other Groups, there was a close result when Forbes Auto (110.5) lost to Murray's Mates (110), which put Murray's Mates at the top of Group 1 and Fbs Auto into 2nd spot. MidPro has 3rd spot and Flip Floppers are 4th.
Essential Energy had an easy win over FSC to surge 10 points clear in Group 2. They have certainly shown consistently good scoring throughout the competition. The other teams there are - South Side Swingers, EHAG and Grant Howell AE. EHAG (103.5) accounted for LIV (105.5) which kept them in the top-4 of Group 2 but pushed LIV into the Plate Draw.
Group 3 is led by Fbs Auto Pretenders who finished only 2.5 points ahead of Still Trying, followed by HD&SI and Postie.
In Group 4 Misfits (102.5) had a good win over Corn Stars (106.5) to cement their position at the top of the Group 4. Corn Stars narrowly hung onto 4th position. Cowhands did not have the best of rounds but still won and finished in 3rd, only 3 points behind Dragons.
The Best member nett score of 31.5 was made by Veronica Rebellato (Flip Floppers). The Best non-member nett score was made Gaye Bayley (Flip Floppers) with 27 nett. Together these scores helped their team leapfrog over Gunn Golf. The ball sweep went to 35.5 nett. Balls for members will go onto their account while Non-members can get theirs from the Pro Shop.
This current week the Finals Series commences. Please check the notice board to see how your team fared. Because the groups did not have the same number of teams there are differences in the Plate draw. If you have any questions please contact the pro Shop as we do not to see any teams miss out, and also we want to encourage play all through the Finals series.
The Finals Series is played as a 'knockout' draw so put your best game forward. You can play games ahead at all stages except for those teams that make it to the Grand Final. The Grand Final games must be played on the day. Also remember that handicaps are frozen.
The Grand Final and Presentation will be held on Sun 24 March. The Presentations will include the distribution of the Weekly Vouchers and the 'special' Prizes. Catering is provided for all teams/players who attend the Grand Final.
Numbers are needed for the Presentation dinner so please let the Pro Shop know if you intend to come and how many.
Good luck to all teams, and remember to play for the fun of it.
An excellent field of fourty veteran golfers gathered at the Forbes Golf Club last Thursday for the twin towns 18 hole stableford competition where host club president Peter Barnes, after a successful golfing trip to Queenstown NZ, ruled supreme winning with 38 points.
Runner-up was one of the comps 'better players' and another from Forbes with Andrew Grierson only beaten on a count-back while Rob Staples from Parkes who has been in a purple patch of form recently felt the pain of golf to receive the encouragement award.
Prior to presentations Peter Barnes welcomed visitors Paul Coulthard from Brisbane, Russell Hawkins (a roaming nomad), Jean and Jon McGhie (Ganmain) and Carol and Geoff Cook (Sydney). "Best part is they have indicated if possible they will be returning for our Vets Week Of Golf to be played April 29 to May 3," he said.
He also took time to congratulate John 'Saus' Dwyer who scored a golfers dream of a hole-in-one on the 1st at Parkes during a social comp day last Tuesday.
Nearest the pins on Thursday. 9th A grade Alf Davies (F), B grade Geoff Cook (v), 18th A grade Paul Coulthard (v), B grade, the ace from Parkes in Gordon Pritchard.
Ball sweep winners to 32 points. 37 Lex Hodges (P), Russell Hawkins (v), 36 Greg Webb (F), 35 Niel Duncan (F), Allan Rees (F), Stuart French (F), Jeff Moon (F), 34 John Fowler (P), Les Little (F), Barry Shine (F), 33 Gordon Pritchard (P), Alex MacKinnon (F), Peter Grayson (F), Kim Herbert (F), 32 Barry Parker (F), Tony Cogswell (F).
Forbes with 21 players to choose their best six individual scores headed the twin town tally with 217 points to Parkes (13 reps) on 193. Thursday's play will be in Parkes, noms from 8.30am for a 9am shot gun start.
Last Tuesday a foursome of 12 hole players took the social comp to heart over the concluding three holes. A fearless Ian Thomas held a slender one shot lead over Alex MacKinnon and Peter Scholfield where banter come into play.
Best on the run home was the silky Alex who used his extended handicap to best advantage running out winner with 31 points, but only one from his playing partners.
Tuesday golf is for all, be at the Pro Shop for ball toss at 9am and you are in for a casual 12 holes in equally casual company.
