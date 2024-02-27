Bayley the toast of Bowlie as our major singles champion

It took three attempts to win the Major Singles but Robert 'Bert' Bayley was the toast of all at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club on Sunday afternoon winning the blue ribbon singles events in lawn bowls 25-21 over friendly rival Brian 'Spro' Asimus.
After setting the pace early 6-2 after five ends then 12-5 after 10 'Bert' said on Monday he knew it wouldn't last the whole game.
"I knew 'Spro' would come back. He's pretty good at singles and it's hard to get those last few for a win. But I just had to stay focused on what I was doing," he said.
"We have played a lot against each other and with each other so it wasn't surprising to see how we finished," 'Bert' added.
During the high quality final around 50 spectators, some coming and going, witnessed the game with vocal support for both players. "I didn't hear that much, I just stayed focused. It was really tight at the finish. You know he could have won even up to that at last end before I was able to get over the line," 'Bert' said.
When congratulated on his never-say-die attitude 'Spro' offered his congratulations. "I had to play well at the finish, I had to as he was playing some very good bowls and good luck to 'Bert'," he said.
After the brilliant start by 'Bert' the ever confident 'Spro' answered the challenge edging his way into the game at 17-9 after 14, 21-14 after 18 and 23-18 after 22 before breathing life to the end, 23-21 after 25. It was each way in the betting before 'Bert' captured the last two ends with singles.
Was it a highlight in a distinguished sport career for 'Bert'? Yes and no looking at a record envied by many.
"Perhaps, but cricket comes high on the list of sports I've played as I was lucky to be part of it when the Grinsted Cup was contested during a great generation of players," 'Bert' said. "I played my first game at 16 years of age and played for the next 26. Good memories," he added.
Amongst other sporting highlights is rugby league where he picked up a best and fairest award in under 18's advancing to play seniors under coaches Peter Kennedy, Peter Corliss and Jeff Acheson to name a few. He also played in Eugowra when Ron Hay coached.
Golf, when time permitted, got a hit for 'Bert' to once play off a nine handicap. 'I never really had time for golf, but I liked it," he said. Touch footie, tennis and hockey also rated a mention for the talented 63 year-old all-rounder.
But 'Bert' is also a family man where he rates wife Carmel as he one who should get 'lots' of medals. "Carmel has been a very good supporter all the time," he said.
It will be back to bowls for 'Bert' this weekend where he will partner Ian Hodges in Major Pairs, another major game receiving its share of highlights.
None more so then the win by defending champions Alf Davies and Christian West winning 24-22 in the scheduled 21 ends over Glenn Kearney and Bruce Williams who won the title the previous year.
Alf and Christian jumped well to lead 5-0 after the first two ends to find themselves behind 6-5 after five, a trend continued for most of the game. 12-9 to Glenn and Bruce after end nine, one they held until the 14th where Alf and Christian scored a seven to lead 18-16. One they never gave up leading 24-17 after 19. To their credit Glenn and Bruce won the last two ends 5-0 but all too late.
Robert Dukes and Scott Andrews combined well late to win 28-17 over Lyall Strudwick and Scott McKellar after it was 8-7 at the end of eight and 17-13 after 14. At 18-16 after 17 a seven on the next shot Robert and 'Our Greenkeeper' out to 25-16 putting the game to bed winning the last of 20 with a three.
Denny Byrnes and the ever consistent Viv Russell showed they will also be a threat winning 28-12 over Bob Grant and Brett Davenport leading 10-8 after 11 to wrap up the game winning 13-1 over the last five ends.
SOCIAL PLAY - Morning play is the go in this heat and last WEDNESDAY seven games were played with card draw winners Gail McKay back on the green after a short break leading for Lyall Strudwick to win 18-16 in 18 ends over Irene Riley and Cliff Nelson. They led 15-3 in 11 to sit on 15 until taking the last with a three.
Runners-up were Cheryl Hodges and Alf Davies 21-15 in 22 over Lesley Dunstan and John Gorton in 22 leading 17-4 at half time. In a game of triples John Browne, Barry White and Lyn Simmonds won 16-13 in 15 over Peter Barnes, Ray Dunstan and Dale Scott holding on to win after comfortable in front 13-7 after 10.
Jim Maloy and Laurie Crouch won 23-15 over Bill O'Connell and Paul Doust in 22 after it was 8-all after 10, 9-all after 12 then 17-10 after 16, a lead never threatened.
Nothing separated Sid Morris and Tony Bratton in 20 ends playing Geoff Coles and Don Craft for a score of 18-all. A two on the last to Geoff and Don saw the drawn game. The vocals between lead Kerry Dunstan and Sue White proved the winner in 24 ends for a 27-16 result over Sue Smith and Barry Shine leading 14-7 after 12.
In the last Bill Scott and Michael Coles won 22-15 in 24 over Robyn Mattiske and Jamie Dukes holding on after it was 18-6 after 13. In-club winners Cliff Nelson and Geoff Coles.
If you want it done right the first time make sure you have Tara-Lee Shaw on side. She has bowls and the club in mind all the time, as noted by the pic (and most pics published) in the Advocate this week.
Tara-Lee sent this out earlier this week along the lines of - "With the possibility of 40 degrees on THURSDAY afternoon bowls will be starting in the morning his week, if all goes well for Wednesday bowlers with similar weather predicted." Best to contact the club prior to get full details.
Last Thursday afternoon's jackpot sat safe at $600 but resting touchers were recorded by Glenn Kearney, Garry Reilly and Al Phillips with raspberries dished out to Glenn Kearney, Ron Thurlow, Dale Scott and Bob Grant.
Winning rink had Dale Maynard, Jeff Herbert and Bruce Jones winning 22- 12 in 18 over Ange Dwyer, Gerry Reilly and Denny Byrnes leading 13-9 after 11. Second, or losing rick had Bob Grant and Scott McKellar on top 19-16 in 21 over Ron Thurlow and Dale Scott coming from 7-9 down after 10.
Tara-Lee Shaw and Tony Bratton had all the answers late winning 24-18 in 22 over Terry Molloy and Glenn Kearney only just in front 9-6 at the end of 10. In the last Max Vincent and Al Phillips won 20-15 in 22 over Max's lovely wife Cheree and Lyall Strudwick leading 12-6 after 11 then 18-12 after 18.
SUNDAY morning attracted 20 players for a jackpot of $560 not won by Jeff Nicholson, Peter Tisdell, Al Phillips and Cliff Nelson with a score of one however resting toucher taken out by Jamie Dukes and Ian Hodges while Jamie made it a double with a raspberry.
Winning rink to Ben Parslow and Kerry Roach 14-10 over Geoff Coles and Allan Hilder down 8-9 after 12. Losing rink to Mick Merritt and Shayne Staines down 9-15 playing Jamie Dukes and Ian Hodges who came from 6-7 down after nine.
Scraping home were Cliff Nelson and Jeff Nicholson 16-15 over Peter Tisdell and Al Phillips. They only led 12-10 after 12 and had to rely on a three in the last for victory.
Dale Maynard and Viv Russell won 15-11 over Peter Greenhalgh and Dale Scott leading 10-6 after nine. In the last Grahame and Garry Reilly won 18-9 over Angie Dwyer and John Cutler well in control 13-2 after seven.
HOT TIPS - Looking for the perfect way to celebrate the end of the working week or somewhere to socialise with friends? Take the tip, the Bowlie has it all, more so Friday afternoon. Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm. Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere. And remember Happy Hour Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
Remember - Social bowls (weather permitting) - Wednesday 10am; Thursday 1pm; Sunday 10am.
You can add the re-furbished deck which is looking a treat with the kids play ground just adds to a social theme now at your club, the Forbes Bowlie.
It may or may not interest bowlers but Rob Priest has the following from NSW Bowls. 1) Not allowed, the jack to be chocked under any circumstance. 2) Bowlers to adhere to markings of the green surface and rinks. Find out more by contacting Rob or jroberts@bowls.com.au
On the AGENDA - Don Schatz Memorial Saturday March 16. Competition will be in teams of three with nomination fee of $25 per player.
Noms called for Zone 4 Open Gender Pennants to be played over six Sunday with the first against Grenfell who play host on April 7. Draw includes Parkes B and S and Macquarie. If interested contact Scott Andrews or Brian Asimus.
Nominations also called for the Over 60's 3-bowls Pairs in Dubbo on Tuesday March 5. If interested phone 68821019 or 0428821132.
