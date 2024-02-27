Bayley the toast of Bowlie as our major singles champion

Alf and Christian jumped well to lead 5-0 after the first two ends to find themselves behind 6-5 after five, a trend continued for most of the game. 12-9 to Glenn and Bruce after end nine, one they held until the 14th where Alf and Christian scored a seven to lead 18-16. One they never gave up leading 24-17 after 19. To their credit Glenn and Bruce won the last two ends 5-0 but all too late.