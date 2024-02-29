SOYA acknowledges those who make sports possible in our community

Community sport doesn't just happen.
Coaches, umpires, volunteer committees and dedicated families put in untold hours of work before and after the players ever run onto the field.
The Forbes Sportsperson of the Year Association recognises all those involved at the annual awards night, here are some of those recognised for their contribution in 2023.
Sharee Hurford is secretary of Forbes Junior Magpies rugby league club and a huge part of its day-to-day operations.
She does everything from ordering gear at the start of the season to trophies for the end-of-year presentation, and so much in between.
The secretarial duties associated with junior sport are enormous and Sharee successfully manages the registrations of 240 children as well as the week-to-week organisation of games, match sheets, canteen supplies and mini presentations.
What a huge commitment and outstanding contribution!
Hannah DeMamiel gives her time to coach and encourage our athletics stars of the future.
Hannah coached the Forbes Public School athletics team, giving up her time to run weekly training sessions for all students who qualified for Lachlan, Western and State competitions.
All four relay teams made the Western PSSA team with the Junior Boys coming 26th in NSW.
Hannah is also the president of Forbes Little Athletics.
Justin Walker is known throughout NSW for his work as a rugby league referee, held in high esteem by his peers for his professionalism and fairness.
He referees for Group 10 and Group 11 games each weekend and he shows the same enthusiasm for any age group from beginners to high profile senior finals.
Walker has experience and expertise, and gives his time generously to ensure the sustainability of local sport.
He referees league tag as well as touch, and is an exceptional mentor to beginner referees of any age or gender.
David and Juliet Hodder are founding members of Forbes Fins Swimming Club In and their contribution to the club has been integral to its success.
David served as club president from 2016 to 2021, as well as head coach in those years.
Juliet has worked diligently behind the scenes fulfilling administrative roles and coaching the club's youngest swimmers often four times a week.
Juliet was the driving force behind the club's use of the Wylas timing system, improving Friday club nights and feeding times into the system used by Swimming NSW.
The Hodders set the base from which the club has continued to grow, and continue to mentor and assist all committee members as they learn their roles.
Fins had 219 swimmers in 2022/23 with as many as 129 at squad on a single day - December 5.
More than 150 Fins swimmers competed at school level carnivals this year: more than 50 represented their school at subsequent meets including 30 representing their school at State carnivals.
Fins' mission statement is intentionally inclusive of all age groups and abilities, and they maintain a coaching structure of 15 qualified individuals.
Peter Mackay was on Saturday night presented with the Terry Wade Trophy for unseen contribution to sports in Forbes.
Mackay has been on the board of the Forbes Sports and Recreation Award for the past 15 years, serving as the treasurer and president and devoting countless hours of volunteer work to support the sport of lawn bowls in Forbes.
The local club offers the opportunity to play at all levels, and Peter has committed to promoting the sport and encouraging participation.
Wednesdays at One is the brainchild of Peter with Rob Priest. It's an opportunity to learn the game in a non-competitive environment.
Willing volunteers helped welcome and coach new bowlers, who enjoy healthy, low-impact exercise and snacks provided by Peter too.
Peter is one of those who make themselves available to help schools enjoy lawn bowls for sport, and he and wife Ann sponsor competitions at the local level, assisting club and community through events like charity bowls days.
