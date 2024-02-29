He swims, skies and plays footy too: Leo takes out All Rounder award

Leo Dwyer is making serious waves in the pool this year, but he's also achieving across a whole range of sports.
He was presented with our All Rounder Award at the annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Saturday night.
Leo represented Forbes Public School at State level swimming in backstroke, butterfly, 50m freestyle and individual medley, and was a member of relay teams.
He was age champion at Forbes Fins and at the Mountains and Plains Summer championships, then represented this vast region at the Brophy Swim at the AIS in Canberra in all strokes.
And Leo doesn't just swim: he represented his school in athletics, competing at Lachlan and qualifying for Western region in the junior boys discus and 800m as well as cross country.
He represented his school in the Woodbridge Cup tennis team, receiving the Respect Award at the regional tournament and competing at the State finals.
Leo plays AFL, soccer, rugby league, cricket and touch football, many of these sports at both school and community sports levels.
Strapping on the snow skis, he nominated for and competed in the Redlands Cup in the Alpine event at Thredbo.
Leo was only in Year 4 when he was selected in the Western PSSA team to compete at the State Championships, usually reserved for Year 5 and 6 students.
Jack Pointon is an incredibly promising young sportsman, with some of his most outstanding achievements this year in the pool at the NSW PSSA swimming championships.
He was on Saturday night recognised with the Phillip Adams Encouragement Award, which is presented to a sportsperson who shows exceptional talent in their chosen sport and is well on their way to achieving sporting excellence.
Jack placed seventh in the nine years boys 50m freestyle, 10th in the State as part of the Western All Age five x 50m relay team and seventh with the Forbes Public School relay team at the NSW PSSA State championships.
Jack was age champion with Forbes Fins, plays touch football in Forbes and Parkes competitions, represented Lachlan at Western PSSA trials and was selected in the Parkes Pumas under 12s as an eight-year-old and then as a nine-year-old.
He represented his school at Lachlan and Western levels at cross country.
