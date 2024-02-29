Perfect scores in fly target shoot

The sporting shooters will hold their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 13th March 2024 at the Forbes Sport & Rec club starting at 7-30pm
Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot held on Wednesday 21st February 2024.
The weather was warm with light breeze from the north at 5kph and a temperature of 36 degrees.
There were seven members in attendance at this shoot: Lyall Strudwick, Dennis Christey, John Dean, Bruce Dent, Bruce Runchel, Doug Shead and Anthony Bratton.
The range officer was; Anthony Bratton.
Scorer was; Anthony Bratton.
This shoot was a 25metre Fly target shoot with a maximum score of 200 points, a 50m Fly target shoot with a maximum score of 100 points, a 75m target Rabbit shoot with a maximum score of 120 points, a 100metre Mosquito target shoot with a maximum score of 120 points.
The results of the 25metre Fly target shoot: Lyall Strudwick, 200/200; Dennis Christey, 200/200; Bruce Dent, 200/200; John Dean, 198/200; Doug Shead , 198/200 and Bruce Runchel, 185/200.
The results of the 50metre Fly target shoot: Bruce Dent, 99/100; Dennis Christey, 96/100; Lyall Strudwick, 92/100; John Dean, 92/100; Doug Shead, 84/100 and Bruce Runchel, 83/100.
The results of the 75metre Rabbit target shoot: John Dean, 107/120; Bruce Dent, 105/120; Lyall Strudwick, 103/120; Bruce Runchel, 102/120; Dennis Christey, 101/120 and Doug Shead, 100/120.
The results of the 100metre Mosquito target shoot: Bruce Dent, 101/120; John Dean, 92/120; Bruce Runchel, 92/120; Lyall Strudwick, 88/120 and Doug Shead, 80/120.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR), the next Sunday shoot will be held this Sunday the 3rd March 2024, starting at 10am.
The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday, names in by 1-30pm, so the targets can be placed on the Centre-fire range just after 1-30pm.
The next Wednesday shoot will be on Wednesday 6th March 2024, starting at 2pm.
All shoots are at the Bedgerebong road range, turn right off the Bedgerebong road onto Dr. Young Drive.
All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots.
Any person wishing try rifle or shotgun shooting can attend any of these shoots to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 cabilre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059; Norm Brook 0458664541; Ben Smith 0427524151; David Coleman 0427401263AH.
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be their Cliff Bradley Memorial 25 target DTL point score shoot on Sunday 10th March 2024, followed by a 75 target field shoot starting at 10am. At the Bedgerebong road range.
For all information on clay target shooting contact: Norm Brook 0458664541; Tony Bratton (02) 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151; Doug Davis (02) 68523249 or Phil Picker (02) 68516494.
Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059; Norm Brook on 0458664541; or Tony Bratton on (02) 68523349 to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement for a firearm licence application.
Members are reminded that Local Range rules apply to the Forbes SSAA range.
