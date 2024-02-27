Nominate now for squash Open

Look forward to the Forbes Open Squash Tournament and get your noms in. Talk to Darryn, Graham or Shanna.
Our Summer competition continues with the following results:
Court one: W Bils and Benticks tied at 21 points.
Wayne v Michelle 6-1, Will Markwort v Riley Jones 1-6, Lindy Cowhan v Gabe M McMillan no game, Kimberley Chudleigh and Lucy Robinson were a set apiece but Kim won the match in the fourth set 15-5.
Harry Bilsborough v sub Hunter Bilsborough 3-4, Beth Cannon v Lucas Jones 1-6, and sub Georgia Bayley v Lucy Webb 5-2.
Court two: D Bils lost to Cogswells 17 to 32.
Danny v Christine 6-1, Jono Webb v Louise Webb 1-6, Max Ridge v Matt Wright 1-6. Kasey Kinsey and George Falvey in a major effort went set for set until George won the fifth 15-10.
Britt Roylance v sub Cameron Webb 1-6, sub Lucas Bentick v Nate Markwort 2-5 and Robey McMillan was two sets up 15-8, 15-13 but Sam Webb found another gear and won the next three.
Court three and three set matches ruled as Roaches lost to Coombs 20 to 22.
Nathan v Graham 6-1, Jordan Wright v Mel Cowhan 1-6, Greg Ridge v Cooper Jones 1-6, Luke Bilsborough v Nikki Doyle no game, Hunter Bilsborough v Cameron Webb 6-1 and Georgia Bayley back on court against Zac Cannon 1-6.
Millers lost by 19 to Hornerys 23 points.
Lock v Sam, no game. Austen Brown at a two set deficit to Mitch Doyle, managed a fifth set win, no easy feat.
Pete Cowhan v Chris McQuie 2-5, Haig Carlisle won first set 15-12 and eventually fifth set 15-9 against Blair Thomas who is hard to beat.
Weivan Huang v sub Cam Dale 1-6, Sam Mackay v sub Deb Bryant 6-1 and George Falvey v T J Markwort 2-5.
Court two: Pipers scored a massive defeat over Hennocks 35 golden points to 13.
Darryn lead the onslaught 6 to Jake's 1, Brendon Allegri v sub Jake Shaw 1-6, Shanna Nock v Mark Webb 6-1, Sandy Paterson v Scott Webb 5-2, Adam Chudleigh v Clair Bayley 6-1, Deb Bryant v Ellie Cowhan 5-2 and Anthony Trotter v Ben Schofield 6-0.
Court three where most matches went to three; Dawes lost to Bayleys 23 to 26.
Oli v Dan 6-1, Jono v Jake Shaw 1-6, Lawry Brayne v Dave Brinkley 1-6, Max Ridley v Sub Blair Thomas 2-5, Dennis Haynes v Al Carlisle 1-6 and Ben Brace v Oliver Paterson 1-6.
