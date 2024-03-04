What's on in and around Forbes: fetes, markets, International Women's Day and rugby trial

Thursday, March 7
Who was Hettie Wenz? Join us at Forbes' historic Vandenberg Hotel for an evening with Suzanne Bravery from Make Museums Matter. Tickets are free but please book at 123tix.com.au
Friday, March 8
From 5pm to 7:30pm visit St Laurence's Parish School and enjoy fun for the whole family. There will be raffles, giant slide, fun alley, international food stall, BBQ, snow cones and more!
Saturday, March 9
The next Rotary Club of Forbes Ipomoea market is March 9 from 8am to 12.30pm at Lion's Park with everything from hens to garlic, fresh coffee to soap, the Rotary Ipomoea club stall and a great variety of local stalls. The great Rotary breakfast van will be there!
Friday, March 8
The NSW DPI is holding a free women's fishing session at Lions Park from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Children are welcome. Book online through eventbrite.com.au
Saturday, March 9
Enjoy a luncheon at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre on the serene Lake Forbes from 12pm and listen to the amazing Natalie Bramble, community leader and author. $25 with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
March 9
The Platypi have their first run of the season this Saturday, taking on Wagga Ag College at Spooner Oval. It all kicks off 1pm.
Thursday, March 14
Anne Ring is an 80-year-old health sociologist and she's coming to Forbes to talk about her book, Engaging with Ageing. Instead of talking at readers with a fixed 'pro' or 'anti'-ageing agenda, the book acts as a personal 'travel guide'. Please book your place by calling Forbes Library on 6852 1463.
Sunday, March 17
Enjoy market stalls, morning tea, demonstrations, BBQ and participate in the scarecrow competition! It's St Patrick's day so don your green or make a leprechaun-inspired scarecrow!
Saturday, March 16
Join in on the fun at the Forbes Bowling Club. Names in by 9:30am on the day or names can be added at the club prior to the day. Kick off is at 10am,$25 per person and competing in teams of three. A BBQ lunch will be provided. All proceeds go towards Forbes Canassist.
Saturday, March 16
Head out to Trundle Showground from 8am to 8pm for the annual Vintage Stationery Engine and Truck Show. Swap meet and market stalls from 9am to 3pm, bar and BBQ, live music and kids entertainment, sheaf toss and dog jump. $5 entry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.