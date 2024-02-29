Next step to sheep eID: readers installed at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange

Readers for the new sheep electronic identification tags have been installed at Forbes' Central West Livestock Exchange, ready for regulations that come into effect on January 1, 2025.
Electronic identification has now been mandated for sheep and goats in NSW, with all saleyards required to have scanning and upload capabilities by the new year.
Forbes is understood to be first in the state with the installation, with Mayor Phyllis Miller and General Manager Steve Loane saying it's important it's used and trialled in advance of that first sale of 2025.
"We're trying to do it in a timely manner so that come January 2025 we will be operational and functional - it's terribly important that it functions right," Mayor Miller said.
Forbes' saleyards are a busy place on sheep sale day, with 1.4 million sheep through the yards in a year and a total $350million worth of sheep, cattle and pigs. Both efficiency and animal welfare demand it all runs smoothly.
"On sale day there's an average 184 individuals on site," Mr Loane said, from the agents and buyers to farmers and truckers, cleaners and canteen operators.
"It's a very very important function and what that does is bring people to town.
"Quite often there can be 60 b-doubles. The logistics are huge."
There are seven agents operating out of the yards, and seven three-way delivery drafts with readers this week installed on each.
The new year also marks the first deadline for livestock producers: all sheep and farmed goats born from this date must have eID before leaving the property of birth.
All eIDs on sheep and farmed goats moved between properties must be recorded and the movement uploaded in the NLIS database.
From 1 January 2027 eID is mandatory for all sheep and goats prior to leaving any property.
Eligible primary producers in NSW can apply for rebates for the sheep eID readers and related software, with applications online through raa.nsw.gov.au/grants/eid/producers until March 31.
Funding under this program is limited and applications will close when funds are exhausted.
Farmed goat producers may still apply for eID readers and related software as well as goat handling equipment.
The eID is the same system that's been in place for cattle for more than 10 years now. It was announced by the previous State government and marks a big shift from a mob-based paper system.
"The traceability is fantastic, they'll be able to trace every sheep and goat," Mayor Miller said, adding it will open up other export opportunities.
"It should give our buyers a lot more confidence," Mr Loane said.
It improves the ability of authorities to respond quickly and specifically to any disease outbreak or food safety concern, reducing the number of producers affected and animals potentially destroyed.
The eartags have a radio frequency identifier microchip with a 16-digit internal series number. This number can be electronically recorded when scanned by the panels on the draft or a handheld reader.
The radio frequency identifier is links to an external visual code - the NLIS ID - that is the unique visual identifier for the animal.
Both the serial number and NLIS ID are connected in the NLIS database to uniquely identify individual animals.
