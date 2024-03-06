Inland Rail teams prepare for three-day construction 'blitz'

Major works on the Inland Rail project including upgrades to the Daroobalgie Road level crossing will take place this weekend as part of a construction blitz.
During an 88-hour possession that will close the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) Sydney to Melbourne line from Forbes to Goobang Junction on the 9th - 12th March, Inland Rail and rail infrastructure contractor Martinus will carry out works at sites across the Stockinbingal to Parkes section, upgrading the existing line to accommodate double-stacked freight trains.
"The 88-hour track possession is an important opportunity for the construction team to complete a large volume of work in a short time," Inland Rail Director Program Delivery (Albury to Parkes), Melvyn Maylin said.
At Daroobalgie, north of Forbes, level crossing works will be undertaken including upgrades to the existing under track and road drainage.
Daroobalgie Road will be closed at the level crossing during these works, with detours via Calarie Road for properties west of the rail line, and access from the Newell Highway for residents east of the line.
"The teams have been on-site in Forbes for a few weeks, gearing up for this crucial track possession.
"This timeframe provides us with the opportunity to accomplish a substantial amount of work quickly, safely, and effectively," Martinus CEO and Founder, Treaven Martinus said.
Reconditioning works will also be carried out to support the future installation of new turnouts for the Daroobalgie crossing loop later in the year.
Track works will continue in Forbes, with piling taking place during this possession in preparation for future track lowering works under the Wyndham Avenue road bridge.
Track works will commence at Forbes Yard, including track removal of a turnout and yard lines, and resurfacing to achieve horizontal clearances between rail lines and structures. Tamping works will also be finalised at Bribbaree Yard, completing the GrainCorp site and meeting the requirements for Inland Rail.
The track possession allows ARTC significant access to the rail corridor to complete a wide range of maintenance tasks at multiple locations between Sydney and Melbourne that cannot be completed between train services.
"We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carry out these construction tasks," Melvyn Maylin said.
"These works are critical to enable double-stacked freight trains to pass safely and ensure everyday products can be delivered faster and more reliably around Australia."
