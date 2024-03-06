Connected to education: community gathers for opening of Forbes High School yarning circle

The four words are, Walumaldhaany (The protector, the guardian), Yindyamalhaany (The one that respects, goes slowly & is honourable), Ginhiimaldhaany (The leader, the one who leads) and Winhangadhaany (The one who thinks & listens, the one who is intelligent). All four words are powerful and aim to protect the youth and give students strength to become leaders.