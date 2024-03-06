Connected to education: community gathers for opening of Forbes High School yarning circle

Forbes High School has officially opened their new yarning circle to students and the community.
"This is an incredibly important day," Forbes High School principal Kathleen Maksymczuk said.
"The Forbes High School yarning circle has been a few years in the making and is extremely important to our school."
The official yarning circle opening consisted of a presentation of how the yarning circle was created, a traditional smoking ceremony and damper before the Forbes High Nginhagu dancing group and Dinawan's Connection members Jared and Tyrell put on a performance of traditional Aboriginal dances.
Kathleen Maksymczuk and Barry Merritt had a collective vision for a place within Forbes High School where students and community members could meet and come together in a culturally safe space, Mrs Maksymczuk said.
The creation of the yarning circle at Forbes High School aims to reconnect Aboriginal students to the school as well as support students throughout their education.
The yarning circle has four message sticks.
"When we travel on country we use message sticks to take our vision," Barry Merritt said.
Lakkari Pitt was once a student at Forbes High School and is now a professional artist and helped with the designs on the message sticks. Lakkari previously has worked on the mural outside of Forbes High School and has run workshops with the Girri Girri kids.
"We really wanted the significant animals in this area represented, platypus, goanna, magpie, eagle, they're all represented in both the mural and the yarning circle, they're both really special projects," Lakkari said.
Each stick holds valuable information which students can access via a QR code.
The QR code leads to a website where information about the artist, the meaning of the artwork, who gave Forbes High School the powerful words and whose voice is giving the message can be found.
The four words are, Walumaldhaany (The protector, the guardian), Yindyamalhaany (The one that respects, goes slowly & is honourable), Ginhiimaldhaany (The leader, the one who leads) and Winhangadhaany (The one who thinks & listens, the one who is intelligent). All four words are powerful and aim to protect the youth and give students strength to become leaders.
