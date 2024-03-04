Craig Giles our special guest for March country music muster

Forbes Country Music Club is proud to feature Craig Giles as their guest artist for March.
Craig will perform at our upcoming muster this Sunday March 10 at 1pm at Club Forbes.
Years of constant travelling, a string of successful albums and hit singles plus awards and accolades that just keep coming, has well and truly earned this entertaining artist a prominent place amongst the cream of Australian entertainers.
Based in Temora, NSW, Craig's popularity sees him touring extensively and playing to many types of audiences Australia wide, from the Opera House in Sydney to the Wrest Point Casino in Hobart.
Craig also tours Internationally and his performances have been enjoyed in the Hokonui Hills in New Zealand, various States and towns in America, Scotland, Ireland, London, Canada and Alaska.
Craig has also been a celebrity host for many cruises and international tours. No matter where this dynamic entertainer performs, his show is always first class.
Craig is acclaimed as 'Mr. Versatile', by media and fans alike, owing to his ability to adapt his rich voice to his extensive and varied repertoire, which spans the spectrum of ballads through to all styles of country and on to rockabilly and the ever popular 50's-60's rock and roll. Craig always presents an energetic and spontaneous show.
Forbes Country Music muster is Sunday and walk up artists and performers are encouraged to perform for us. All genres of music welcomed.
There will be lucky door prizes, raffles, lucky numbers and members draw on the day. $5 entry, under 17 free.
All welcome. We hope that you may be able to join us for this outstanding performer - a show not to be missed!
Craig's biography courtesy of craigiles.com.
