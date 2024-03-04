Irene continues as president of Eugowra Evening VIEW

Eugowra Evening VIEW members met for their annual general meeting recently, electing their executive as follows:
President Irene Sharp presented her yearly report, and the treasurer's yearly report, to the meeting.
Members then had their February meeting, discussing ideas to raise funds for the branch's Learning for Life students, as well as the venue and dates for future monthly meetings.
