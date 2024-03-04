Forbes Advocate
You're welcome at Forbes Croquet Club this Seniors Week

Updated March 4 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 1:01pm
President Elvy Quirk, with sponsor Colleen Gunn from the Vandenberg Hotel, and the members of Forbes Croquet welcome new players.
Forbes Croquet Club are again hosting an Open Day on Tuesday 12th March to celebrate Seniors Week.

