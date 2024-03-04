You're welcome at Forbes Croquet Club this Seniors Week

Forbes Croquet Club are again hosting an Open Day on Tuesday 12th March to celebrate Seniors Week.
Arrival 8.45 am to get your names in the draw with play commencing at 9 am. All that you need are some flat soled shoes as we have mallets at the Club for you to use.
Croquet is a gentle form of exercise which promotes flexibility, balance, hand and eye co-ordination and a great social aspect. Age is no barrier with young and mature age participating.
This day is completely free of charge with Forbes Shire Council providing a very special morning tea.
Forbes Croquet Club meet for play every Tuesday and Saturday. So come on down to Halpins Flat and take part in a game which I am sure you will enjoy.
Forbes Croquet Club is a very progressive Club with over 60 members. In the last few years the Croquet Club with their own finances have built the beautiful shade area, purchased tables for that area, built a very accessible storage shed, purchased new equipment etc whilst Forbes Council have provided a disabled ramp and refurbished the toilet block. We are also grateful to Forbes Shire Council for mowing and marking of our courts on a regular basis.
We were delighted last year when Kevin & Colleen Gunn from the Vandenberg Hotel came to us with an offer of sponsorship, the first time ever that we have had a sponsor.
We have eight courts in use and very proud of our achievements.
On the 12th March we look forward to making welcome some new players whom we know will enjoy the game and the social atmosphere.
Contributed by Elvy Quirk
