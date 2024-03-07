Pennants bowlers line up for Zone 4 competition

It's pennants time for lawn bowls with the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club hoping for a successful season selecting the best to contest Divisions 3 and 7 in Zone 4.
Gearing up for this will be in-club trials games set down for this Sunday commencing at 10am consisting of 15 ends prior to lunch and another 15 after. The first competition round will be played Sunday April 7.
Teams for this Sunday - 3's - 1) Christian West, Robert Bayley, Shane Bolam, Ian Hodges, 2) Brian Asimus, Greg Gunn, Robert Dukes, Brett Davenport, 3) Scott Andrews, Bruce Williams, Viv Russell,
7's - 1) Scott McKellar, Denny Byrnes, Sue White, Shayne Staines, 2) Laurie Crouch, Paul Baker, Dale Scott, Clint Hurford, 3) Lyall Strudwick, Annette Tisdell, Peter Mackay, Bob Grant, 4) John Kennedy, Ron Thurlow, Terry Molloy, Cliff Nelson, 5) Ben Nicholson, John Cutler, Jim Maloy, Sid Morris.
On the club scene last week two more games were played in Major Pairs over the scheduled 21 ends with Paul Baker and John Cutler along with Ian Hodges and club champion Robert Bayley advancing to the semi finals where they will face off for a place in the final.
Paul and John may have been outsiders playing Robert Dukes and Scott Andrews but they finished like champions scoring seven on the last two ends to claim victory. It was close up until then, 11-all after 12, 16-15 after 18 setting up that titanic finish.
The 'ol footie pair of Ian and Robert had the answers in the challenge taking on Denny Byrnes and Viv Russell but had to produce their best in another tight encounter. 7-all after eight, 9-all after 11 and 16-13 after 18 in a high quality game.
On the other side of the draw the Gunn/Asimus pair await the quarter final game between current champions Alf Davies and Christian West who are scheduled to play Joe and Jeff Nicholson.
While on the subject of championship matches lady bowlers are well and truly into their matches with Sue White and Kerry Roach already into the semi finals awaiting other results.
They join forces in the Major Pairs final scheduled to play Grace Rixon and Annette Tisdell. More games which will generate interest amongst bowling members.
Greens curator Scott 'Scooter' Andrews and the bowls committee have a couple of issues causing concern which they would like all to take note of.
1) Prior to starting games do not throw bowls on to the green. This causes 'dints' in the playing surface and with a monster Easter Carnival on the horizon all would like to see the greens in the best possible condition.
2) Footwear, it has been noted that regular players are taking this for granted playing in thongs and at times, no footwear at all. Easy fix, footwear please.
A cool start, hot finish last WEDNESDAY with six games played where card draw winners were Terry Molloy and Kerry Dunstan with a convincing 26-8 win in 20 ends over Geoff Coles and Cliff Nelson. Our senior statesmen only hit the score card five times and one was a three, on end 16.
Runners were John Baass who spruiked how good it was to lead for a skip who 'could play' in Kerry Roach winning 27-13 in 22 over Bill O'Connell and Sue White. It was close all the way. After 23-all at 20 ends, two twos won the day for John and Kerry.
Also close, but in only 18 ends, Sandra Priest and Sid Morris won 17-14 over Lesley Dunstan and Barry White. 7-all after eight before and S's scored 8-0 on ends 11, 12, 13 to set up the win.
Cruising home over 22 ends were John Browne and Dale Scott winning 32-13 over Bill O'Connell and the 'come-back kid' Rob Priest leading 14-8 after 11 to dominate in the run home.
Peter Mackay and Laurie Crouch won 25-16 in 22 over Ray Dunstan and Lyall Strudwick who were behind 8-13 after 11. Played in two halves Peer and Laurie raced away in the morning heat to win the second half 17-3.
It came down to the last end for Noel Jolliffe and Paul Doust to win 20-18 over 22 playing Michael Coles and Barry Shine after it was 5-all after six, 7-all after nine, 11-all after 13 and 18-all after 19.
In the last Lyn Simmonds and Ian Hodges won 18-11 in 20 over Bill Scott and John Gordan leading 13-3 at half time. In-club winners were Kerry Dunstan and Cliff Nelson.
No play THURSDAY due to the NSW Bowling Association concerning temperate but be assured the popular mid-week comp will be back bigger and better ten ever. Stay tuned concerning all play in this current hot spell.
There was play SUNDAY morning however at the time of print no score cards were available for publication. The same can be said for the successful morning SATURDAY when the club hosted a group from Mudgee. However, it has been verbally reported that a tie resulted. Funny that, it usually happens that way when hosting visitors.
HOT TIPS - Looking for the perfect way to celebrate the end of the working week or somewhere to socialise with friends? Take the tip, the Bowlie has it all, more so Friday afternoon. Happy Hours 4.30 to 6pm. Cheap as chips and a snack thrown in. There is also the raffle ... winners everywhere. And remember Happy Hour Sunday, 12 midday to 1.30pm.
Remember -
And of course CATERING for ALL parties, get to-gethers etc.
You can add the re-furbished deck which is looking a treat with the kids play ground just adds to a social theme now at your club, the Forbes Bowlie.
