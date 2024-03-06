Forbes hosts Pennants golfers, Callaghan wins the monthly medal

By Short Putt
The weekend provided enjoyable weather for the Forbes golfers who responded with good scores and much hilarity.
The Mens comp on Saturday was the March Monthly Medal, sponsored by Michael Robinson & Co. The field comprised 61 players with one Junior, and a large number of visitors who were trying out the course before the Mens Pennants to be held on Sunday.
The A-Grade winner was Harry Callaghan with nett 66. He wore the 'Young' hat, and emulated his dad's win the previous month, albeit with one shot more. His game was an exercise in considered golf with no 'hail mary' shots played. He scored 36-36-72, balancing out the three bogeys with three birdies.
Runner-up was Doug Churchill 68 nett. He also had a balanced day, scoring 40-40-80. His hole-by-hole score was very similar to Harry's where they both started '4, 5' 3' and finished '4, 5, 3'. However Doug missed out on the 7th and 15th holes where he found trouble. Overall, Doug was well pleased with round after having some good scores of late without result. And we must compliment Al Rees for a very neatly marked card.
The B-Grade went to Mark Spedding (Parkes) with 70 nett. He struggled a bit on the front-9 with a '44' which included two triple-bogeys and a '2' on the 9th, and was possibly due to the long drive down the highway. But he played the back-9 quite strongly returning a '43', and this despite a triple-bogey on the 17th.
Runner-up and winner of the Monthly Medal was Brendan Hayes, carding a 71 nett. He had an even round of 44-44 and only one triple-bogey. But the real difference was the number of bogeys, with the one that hurt most being on the 18th.
The C-Grade was a tip of the hat to the older fraternity, with Les Little taking honours on 73 nett. However he scrapped in on count back over the comparatively youthful Hamish Steele-Park. Both finished on 73 nett and both had the same handicap.
Les was quite fresh on the front-9 scoring 46, but tired a bit on the back-9 with a 49, which was not helped by a triple-bogey on the comparatively easy 12th. Runner-up Hamish Steele-Park (73 nett) had the same 46-49 split. He did not record a 'triple' but did have too many 'doubles' through his card.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 70 - B Robinson; 71 - S Kirkman; 72 - Z Doherty; 73 - J Lucas, D Freestone; 74 - I Bown, D Earl, S Grallelis; 75 - P Pymont, B Ashton, M Kirkland, J Freebody, Alf Davies 76 - J Wright, C Banks, R Smith.
The visitors included many players having a trial run on the course before the Mens Pennants. They included: Mudgee - J Lucas, M Kirkland, J Freebody, O Stait, R Bannerman, J Seis, Z Doherty, D Freestone; Parkes - M Keith, C Kaehler, M Thomas, M Spedding; Greg LeBrocque (Townsville) and J Kuntze (Canowindra).
The NTP's went to: 9th - Dave Mylecharane; 18th - Jordan Wright. Dave snapped up his '2' to put beside the one on the 3rd, but Jordan missed his, which was his only chance all day. There were only four 2's all day, with the 9th yielding three of them.
The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Jim Lucas (Mudgee) with a shot to 367 cm, bettering the efforts by Bede Tooth and Dave Mylecharane. There could have been more but many shots either hit the front of the green and stopped or landed on the green and rolled off the back. It was a devilish placement indeed.
It is always good to have a bit of rivalry in play during the serious part of the golf. Jake LeBrocque was joined by his dad Greg, down from Townsville. Those two were teamed against Jeff House and Stevie G, but also had a 'Father-Son' battle raging. Greg won that battle with a cool head over youthful exuberance, while both quite convincingly lost the Keno to Jeff and Steve. Good to see Greg down here and enjoying his golf.
Once again the majority of the field played early, but there was steady traffic through the remainder of the day and the big group of visitors. The prize winners came from the middle and latter parts of the field so the course must have improved through the day.
The recent Equipment Demo days saw many players wielding new weapons across the course. New drivers were quite prolific, with each recording variable results. Mark Watts was happy with his driver but not the operator. It all worked well on the 6th when he intended to play a steady draw around the corner, and was very pleased when he did achieve this. He was still quite some distance behind Harry Callaghan who only had a wedge into the green.
New equipment did not help some players. Al Rees kept under double figures (just!) on the 9th. He found water a couple of times, chipped badly and three-putted for his '9'. He was not alone as Jordan Wright managed a '7' and there were numerous 6's scored.
The back-9 is always regarded as the harder part of the course, and not only because it is slightly longer. Many find the 17th hole quite a challenge, especially if playing into the wind. But then some find it an easy hole, just like Scott Kirkman. His birdie there was courtesy of a chip in, but he had played two good shots to get beside the green, so he felt a 'chip in' was a forgone conclusion.
One player was not very happy after completing the 7th hole. He managed one and a half 'Bo Derek's, which in simple speak is a '15'. Unfortunately it was not all by way of OB's. Yes, there were a few of those, but some safety play away from the fence resulted in trying encounters with the trees. And his problems did not finish once he found the green. But that is enough for today.
Other calamities fell across the field. Liam Fraser was unfortunate to record a '12' on the 7th, but the 8th provided some talk. Inexplicably there were a couple of Bo Derek's on that hole, eclipsing the dramas usually recorded on the 7th and 15th. No details are to hand, but this is out of the ordinary. Perhaps Dave Rhodes can be coerced to speak.
On Wednesday last week a small group played in the Mid-Week 18-hole Stableford Medley competition. The scores were quite acceptable, having been recorded early in the day before the heat set in.
The winner was Kate Steele-Park with 37 points. The NTP's were also interesting. This week no one hit the 18th green, but Ev Uphill did well on the 9th green to take the prize there.
Here is the News:
Last Sunday the Forbes course hosted the Mens CWDGA Pennants. Eighty players from seven clubs contested all four Divisions of the Pool B component of this competition. Forbes was represented locally by our Div 2 and Div 3 teams, while our Div 1 team played away at Dubbo.
Our Div 1 team had a successful day, defeating Duntryleague 3/2. Wins were recorded by John Betland (6/5), Steve B (8/7) and Brad Ashton (5/3), while losses were recorded by Shane Sallaway (2/3) ans Ecky Dawson (2 down). This win puts the Div 1 team into the Final, to be held at Duntryleague on Mar 17, playing against Dubbo.
The Div 2 team had a 4/1 over Wellington, with J Brett (4/2), A Cogswell (6/5)J Coulthurst (3/2) and K Herbert (4/3) having wind and A Dukes going down on the 18th, 1 down. Unfortunately they did not make the Final.
The Div 3 team lost to Dubbo 1/4. Greg Webb recorded the solitary win in a strong effort, taking the match to the 19th where he won. S Paterson, R Grayson and T Toohey had losses while Stuart French lost on the 18th 1-down. They also missed the Finals.
We extend our best wishes to the Div 1 team who have reached the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.
The Summer Sixes competition is into the Finals series after the Round Robin series concluded on Sun 24 Feb. The Group leaders all finished strongly to cement the place at the top of the Finals series, a knock-out format. There were some last minute leapfrog activities for teams to make up the top-4 for the Final play.
Refer to the separate report for details.
Players are reminded of the Annual Sanderson Memorial Day, which this year will be held on Sat 16 March. This is run by the Rugby Club, and utilises a 4-Ball Ambrose Medley format. Put your names on the Starting Sheet in the Pro Shop.
It is crystal ball time:
This Saturday, 9 Feb, will be a 4BBB Stableford event, sponsored by SGB Designs. There will be an Individual Comp run in conjunction. And there is the usual 9-Hole Sunday Stableford Medley comp.
By Smooth Swinger
The Finals Series 1st Week of the sponsored Forbes Golf Club Summer Sixers competition produced some surprising results amid the many close team matches in this knock-out format.
In the main Draw two teams scored under 100 with one of those results bumping a higher placed team out of the comp. In Group 1 the two top teams were separated by a half point, which saw Murray's Mates (99.5) pip Forbes Auto (100). This bumped Forbes Auto into a Week 2 knock-out contest against Flip Floppers, who accounted for higher placed MidPro by 102 to 107. In Group 2 Grant Howell AE played hard to score 98 nett. Unfortunately 'Every Holes A Goal' could only manage 104 nett, thus dropping them out of the comp.
Group 2 leaders Essential Energy (104) were surprising beaten by second placed South Side Swingers (102.5), thus pushing Ess Energy to a match against Grant Howell AE. Unfortunately, MidPro drop out.
The Group 3 leaders Fbs Auto Pretenders (101) had a close win against Still Trying (104) who now meet 'Hook, Drive & Sink It' who had a 1 point win over Postie (103.5). Postie now drop out while Fbs Auto Pretenders advance to week 3.
In Group 4, Misfits and Dragons had a tied score, with the resulting count back pushing the Dragons to week 3 and sending Misfits to a knock-out match against Cornstars. Cowhands unfortunately drop out after their 106.5 was no match for Cornstar's 102.
The Plate Draw has some variation due to the unequal number of teams. Groups 2 and 4 have a four team play-off, while Groups 1 and 3 have a 2 team contest.
In Group 2, Bush Divas (103) were supreme over LIV (108) who now meet 'Can a Hole'. FSC drop out having been soundly beaten by 'Can a Hole on 143, while Bush Divas advance to week 3.
Group 4 saw Walkers maintain supremacy with 102.5 points over 'Lost in the Trees' disappointing 135.5. Walkers go to week 3 while LITT meet Foxes, who got to week 2 after their score of 135.5 was too good for Cheetahs, who now drop out.
In Group 1 Gunn Golf and Duffers play off for their group Plate winner, while in Group 3 Part Time Putters and Elders Eagle Hunters play off for their result. Both of these pairings can play as many games as they like across weeks 2 and 3. The winners of those matches will join the winners from Groups 2 and 4 to decide the Plate Winners for the comps.
The 'knockout' format in the Finals Series with frozen handicaps means that each game you can put your best foot forward. Remember also that you can play games ahead at all stages except for those teams that make it to the Main Grand Final.
The Grand Final and Presentation will be held on Sun 24 March. The Presentations will include the distribution of the Weekly Vouchers and the Grand Final Prizes. Meals are provided for all teams/players who have competed in the Summer Series, with guests required to pay a small fee for their meal.
Numbers are needed for the Presentation dinner so please let the Pro Shop know if you intend to come and how many.
Good luck to all teams, and remember to drive without fear down the fairway.
Hot conditions, strong winds and cored, sandy greens faced the 24 players who contested last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
The weather forecast of 40 degree certainly had an affect on starters with the home side only mustering six players, Forbes nine and Dubbo coming to the rescue with seven starters plus another two visitors which made it a competitive day.
Despite the testing conditions 18 players scored 33 points or better with Forbes' Andrew Grierson winning the event with a solid 38 points.
Just a point back was a group of three players - Dubbo's Stephen Chippendale and Peter Bray and Alf Davies from Forbes - with Chippendale getting the decision on a count-back.
The nearest-to-pins saw Forbes' John Milton win B grade on the first hole - no A graders threatened the pin - while Barry Shine (Forbes) and Nick Brennan (Dubbo) won A and B grades respectively on the 11th hole.
Dubbo from its six best scores won the teams event with 212 points, while Forbes took out the twin-towns shield by 211 points to Parkes' 207.
The ball sweep went to 35 points and the winners were: 37 - Peter Bray (D) and Alf Davies (F); 36 - John Dwyer (P), Alex MacKinnon (F) and Bob Wilson (D); 35 - Barry Parker (F), Mick Bond (P), John Dixon (D) and Russell Hawkins.
Following the golf a vote of Parkes and Forbes players decided that the 9am starts would continue until the end of daylight savings.
This week Forbes will host the event with nominations from 8.30am for a 9am shot-gun start.
Last Tuesday 16 beat the heat playing the social 12 hole comp where Neil Herbert showed signs of his famous father Bruce with monster drives setting the scene for 33 points while next best was Jeff Moon on 29.
Tuesday golf for all, ball toss at 9am, Great morning in the coolest part of the day.
