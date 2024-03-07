Sign up for netball season: former Australian Diamond returns for coaching clinic

It's time to start planning your netball season as the Forbes NA committee organises 2024 dates.
11s development squad
The Forbes 11 and under development squad will be training from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesdays, hoping to compete in the Young carnival on March 17.
Players in this squad can be girls and boys, and turn 11, 10 or 9 years in 2024, any interested players are urged to come along to training.
Players available to compete in the Young carnival must inform coach Robyn on 0407 235 326.
A list of regional carnival dates will be given out for parents to inform when players are available.
Any players unavailable for training tomorrow must contact the above mobile.
The aim of the sessions will be to have fun and learn new skills.
Forbes Autumn Ladies and Mixed competitions.
The first round of the Autumn mixed and ladies competitions will be played on Wednesday March 13.
Teams must email secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com to enter a team.
Any players looking for teams, or teams looking for players should also email the above.
The competitions will be played through school terms until Finals in June.
There will be no competition during school holidays.
Woolworths NetSetGo
Forbes NA will start NetSetGo on Saturday May 4 at 9-30am.
Registrations are now open in PlayHQ, so register early and receive your pack.
NetSetGo is for boys and girls aged from 5 years to approximately 9/10 years.
A Junior skills and games will be held at 10-30am for any older players who cannot join the mid-week games on a Wednesday, or players wanting to have fun and learn more skills.
Susan Pettitt coaching clinic
Former Australian Diamond Susan Pettitt will be returning to Forbes on Saturday April 27 to conduct coaching sessions for all the Forbes teams of 13s, 12s and 11U.
These sessions will be free of charge to all Forbes players.
Susan is an extremely experienced coach and will be coaching players and mentoring coaches while she is visiting in Forbes.
Susan will also be conducting a shooting session which is open to anyone from the region who would like to learn the skills of goal shooting.
This session will be charged at a reduced rate of $50-00 per person.
Please go to Susan's contact SP Coaching and book your place.
Watch out for more news to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.