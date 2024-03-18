Men's Shed delighted as Bernardi's supports local

From sourcing all uniforms from Gunns Menswear Forbes to their Pick Local program which supports central west growers, Bernardi's is all about local.
The Building Better Communities program provides funding for local organisations - and Forbes Men's Shed was a delighted recent beneficiary, receiving $2500 in funding.
"We're just lucky we had enough shoppers and people put nominations in for us to receive the benefit, and the generosity of Tony Bernardi," president Jim Walklate said.
"What they (Bernardi's) do for the rest of the community has been very very good so we appreciate it and that money will go to help other projects that the Men's Shed is doing.
"We're always doing community jobs so it's been a great help, any funding that we get we try to put it back into the community."
Bernardi's has been Building Better Communities since 2019, donating more than $600,000 back into local communities by helping more than 90 local organisations in that time.
Locals will nominate beneficiaries who they think need a helping hand and Bernardi's will then choose three beneficiaries every six months.
When locals shop at Bernardi's they will receive tokens which they can place in one of the beneficiaries when exiting Bernardi's as the community decides where the donations go.
These three beneficiaries will share $5,000, based on the share of the tokens.
The three local organisations for the next six months are, Forbes Netball Association, Forbes Riding School for Disabled and Forbes Town and District band.
Make sure you collect and place your tokens!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.